Harry & Meghan's New Foundation Name Is a Sweet Tribute to Archie

Splash News
After weeks of silence from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Sussexes have finally broken their silence. Not long after the Harry and Meghan posted their final Instagram message on the Sussex Royal page, the royal duo announced the name of their new charity organization. And adorably, the clever name has a sweet nod to their son, Archie.
-
Speaking with 'The Telegraph,' Harry and Meghan shared details about their new foundation.
After they found out they couldn't use the name Sussex Royal -- since they're, technically, not royalty anymore -- Harry and Meghan decided on the name Archewell for their brand.
So cute!
"Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of 'Arche' -- the Greek word meaning ‘source of action,'" they told the outlet. "We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name."
-
Harry and Meghan also revealed their intentions with this new umbrella organization.
-
-
While the new name has been revealed, don't expect any more details about Archewell any time soon.
-
Harry and Meghan weren't planning on sharing details now, but word was starting to get out.
-
-
There won't be a new Instagram page for them any time soon, either.
Share this Story