Harry & Meghan's New Foundation Name Is a Sweet Tribute to Archie

After weeks of silence from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Sussexes have finally broken their silence. Not long after the Harry and Meghan posted their final Instagram message on the Sussex Royal page, the royal duo announced the name of their new charity organization. And adorably, the clever name has a sweet nod to their son, Archie. 

  • Speaking with 'The Telegraph,' Harry and Meghan shared details about their new foundation. 

    After they found out they couldn't use the name Sussex Royal -- since they're, technically, not royalty anymore -- Harry and Meghan decided on the name Archewell for their brand. 

    So cute!

    "Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of 'Arche' -- the Greek word meaning ‘source of action,'" they told the outlet. "We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name."

  • Harry and Meghan also revealed their intentions with this new umbrella organization. 

    meghan markle, prince harry
    Splash News

    The Sussexes plan to "do something of meaning, to do something that matters" with their new endeavor. 

    Can't say we're surprised about that!

    Harry and Meghan also added that "Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon."

  • While the new name has been revealed, don't expect any more details about Archewell any time soon. 

    megjhan markle, prince harry
    Splash News

    Given the current world situation, Harry and Meghan have no plans to launch their new brand in the near future. 

    "We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right," the couple said. 

    Makes sense. They can only do so much hands-on work right now with everyone sheltering in place. That said, this sounds like a great time to get some planning done for Archewell. 

  • Harry and Meghan weren't planning on sharing details now, but word was starting to get out. 

    prince harry, meghan markle
    Splash News

    Apparently, The Telegraph recently reported on how the pair filed paperwork in the US last month on their new brand, which evidently will feature a massive website, along with "education and training materials" in the form of films, podcasts, and books.

    "Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global [situation], but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be," they said. 

  • There won't be a new Instagram page for them any time soon, either. 

    prince harry, meghan markle
    Splash News

    According to the Daily Mail, the pair have decided to delay the announcement of a new Instagram account, again, due to what's currently going on. 

    While we're likely going to wind up seeing Harry and Meghan much later than we would have, at least they threw us a bone by letting us know the name of their new foundation. 

    And we must say, a great name it is.  

royals meghan markle

