Harry & Meghan's New Foundation Name Is a Sweet Tribute to Archie

Speaking with 'The Telegraph,' Harry and Meghan shared details about their new foundation.

After they found out they couldn't use the name Sussex Royal -- since they're, technically, not royalty anymore -- Harry and Meghan decided on the name Archewell for their brand.

So cute!

"Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of 'Arche' -- the Greek word meaning ‘source of action,'" they told the outlet. "We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name."

