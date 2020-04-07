Everything We Know About Will & Kate Moving Their Family Out of Kensington Palace

BRIAN LAWLESS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Due to current events -- and how quickly the situation all over the world is changing -- many of us have been forced to change our plans for the future, and that includes the royal family. Recently, Prince William and Kate Middleton made the difficult decision to leave Kensington Palace for the time being to keep their family as safe and as healthy as possible, and that meant packing up and relocating to their country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, instead. It all happened so fast, but now, it sounds like Kate, William, and their kids are finally settling in to their new normal, and we're frequently getting updates about what they've been up to.
Like many parents these days, Will and Kate are now working at home, and with school closed, George and Charlotte are currently homeschooling with their parents, too. And in the meantime, it sounds like they're having a lot of fun.
Read on for everything fans need to know about Will and Kate's move to Anmer Hall, and how George, Charlotte, and Louis are coping with such a big change in their young lives. Fortunately, it sounds like they're all taking it very well, all things considered. Who knows? This could end up being a very positive memory for the family as a whole.
Here's hoping that updates keep coming -- and maybe even a few pictures and videos, too. Seeing the Cambridge kids on Instagram always manages to brighten up our day, no matter what else might be going on.
The Earliest Rumblings1
As our current reality began to rapidly spread across the world -- including the UK -- in March, so did the first rumors that Will and Kate could relocate to help keep their family safe. After all, it made sense: Their chances of exposure in Norfolk at Anmer Hall were much smaller than at Kensington Palace, where they'd be interacting with far more people. We're sure the only thing on their minds was the safety of Charlotte, George, and Louis.
School Is Canceled2
Like many other children all over the world, around the same time, Charlotte and George caught word that their school year was officially over -- minus a little homeschooling and online learning, anyway. Thomas's Battersea revealed that the school was closing, releasing the following statement:
"Due to the increasing numbers of children and staff being absent from school ... Thomas’s London Day Schools have decided to move to remote learning from Friday 20 March.
From this date the curriculum will be taught through online learning platforms and we have asked parents to keep their children at home and to access their lessons through this system.
This will ensure that children have continuity of learning when they are unable to attend school."
The Cost of Homeschooling3
Regardless of what their plans for the future were at that point, there was one reality that Will and Kate would have to face: The likely increased expenses of homeschooling. Aside from paying $23,000 in tuition each for George and Charlotte, the Cambridges were looking at paying their nanny and possibly even tutors to keep their lessons going for the rest of the year, bringing their educational costs to an estimated $104,000.
In a word? Yikes.
Making The Move Official4
Just days after the first rumors began to surface that Will and Kate were thinking about moving over to Anmer Hall, they made their choice official. It couldn't have been easy to pack up three kids and relocate, but obviously, this was the decision they felt was best for the safety of their family. Fortunately, this is also the residence where they spend a lot of holidays, so at least they were going somewhere familiar.
Charlotte, George, & Louis Make an Appearance5
Sharing a post on Instagram from Anmer Hall, the first official sighting of George, Charlotte, and Louis at their new temporary home was a pretty adorable one. The official Kensington Palace account shared the kids clapping for healthcare heroes who were fighting for everyone's safety on the front lines -- too cute.
And of course, all three of them looked pretty happy, despite the major shake-up in their lives.
The Home Office6
As many people all over the world settled into their new routines working from home, so did Will and Kate -- and they even showed off their home offices on Instagram. Anyone who's been put into this position by current world events understands how hard it can be to work from home while kids are out of school at the same time, but as far as we can tell, these parents have been handling it pretty well so far.
Kate Keeps It Kid-Friendly7
While we're on the subject of home offices, at the time, a report from Fabulous Digital claimed that Kate's office was very child friendly... as it would likely need to be with George, Charlotte, and Louis at home with her full time. A royal expert described the office as "comfortable and not stuffy," explaining that it was a place where the kids were welcome to come and go.
"The comfy pink club chair in Kate's study is placed near her window seats, which are above the covered radiators pipes," said the insider. "They have made-to-measure cushioning for visitors and the children after school who watch mummy at work."
Living Life in Isolation8
Not long after news of their move broke, a source told The Sun that Will and Kate's kids were loving Anmer Hall because it meant more quality time with their parents -- and more space to run around and be kids.
"Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are now relishing their freedom in the spacious gardens of Anmer Hall," the unnamed insider said.
-
Keeping the Kids Busy9
In the same report, we also found out that George, Charlotte, and Louis were reportedly spending much of their time outdoors, taking up activities like birdwatching and hanging out with their mom, who was playing outside right along with them.
"Climbing frames, a climbing wall and swings are a big part of the Cambridge outdoors activity scene, and Kate will do pond dipping and note-taking to log what they have spotted," the insider added.
Involved Parents10
With the kids home from school and the family all gathered under the same roof, it made sense that reports began to roll in that Will and Kate were very involved in home schooling as they've always been hands on parents.
"For Kate and William, like any other parent, one of the main priorities for them right now is helping to keep a settled home-environment for their children," a source close to the palace told The Sun. That’s why they have both been keeping very involved in helping George with his work."
-
Kate Takes the Lead11
Unsurprisingly, the same report shared that Kate had been doing most of the work where teaching was concerned, but William was keeping himself involved in his kids' education, too.
"Kate is leading on most of the teaching. She spends time every day doing something with them," the insider added. "But William is also rolling up his sleeves and getting stuck in as well. They’ve both found the experience hugely rewarding but it has underlined to them the amazing job our teachers do."
-
Will & Kate Say Thank You12
While keeping busy at Anmer Hall, Will and Kate took the opportunity to reach out to NHS workers to thank them for their hard work during such a difficult and stressful time. The recording of the call eventually surfaced, and it was really sweet to hear their words of encouragement.
“We'd just like to say from the two of us how proud we are of all of you and how amazingly you are all doing under extreme circumstances,” Will said during the call. "I know all of you see this as your job and that you get on with it, but this is a different level and you are doing an incredible job."
-
Kate & the Kids Play Tennis13
Of course, only once all their schoolwork is done for the day. As an insider told The Sun, Kate, George, and Charlotte were regularly hitting the court with their mom -- almost on a daily basis.
"Once their school work from Thomas’s Battersea has been dealt with satisfactorily, both George and Charlotte enjoy tennis lessons on their green court," the source said. "Much shouting and scurrying is seen. Kate plays almost daily with the children and they like their practice sessions with her."
Racing With Dad14
It wasn't just Kate who was getting in on the fun, either -- having their dad home meant that William had more time to dedicate to enjoying himself with his kids (and getting a little competitive at the same time).
"They are competitive children and like to have running races against Kate and William," the source added. "They do like to earn a prize, however and a frozen sorbet lolly or an ice cream does the trick!"
-
Doing a Little Gardening15
Another activity that was popular with Will and Kate's kids at Anmer Hall? Gardening, since each kid was in charge of their own plot in the garden where they were growing something of their own.
"The garden room where a large dining table is set daily, sees the Cambridge children discussing their gardening techniques over lunch or tea," the source said. "They each have a favorite garden patch to grow something seasonal."