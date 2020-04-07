Everything We Know About Will & Kate Moving Their Family Out of Kensington Palace

Image: BRIAN LAWLESS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images



BRIAN LAWLESS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Due to current events -- and how quickly the situation all over the world is changing -- many of us have been forced to change our plans for the future, and that includes the royal family. Recently, Prince William and Kate Middleton made the difficult decision to leave Kensington Palace for the time being to keep their family as safe and as healthy as possible, and that meant packing up and relocating to their country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, instead. It all happened so fast, but now, it sounds like Kate, William, and their kids are finally settling in to their new normal, and we're frequently getting updates about what they've been up to.

Like many parents these days, Will and Kate are now working at home, and with school closed, George and Charlotte are currently homeschooling with their parents, too. And in the meantime, it sounds like they're having a lot of fun.

Read on for everything fans need to know about Will and Kate's move to Anmer Hall, and how George, Charlotte, and Louis are coping with such a big change in their young lives. Fortunately, it sounds like they're all taking it very well, all things considered. Who knows? This could end up being a very positive memory for the family as a whole.

Here's hoping that updates keep coming -- and maybe even a few pictures and videos, too. Seeing the Cambridge kids on Instagram always manages to brighten up our day, no matter what else might be going on.