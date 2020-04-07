16 Ways Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Could Be an Unstoppable Hollywood Couple

Image: VICTORIA JONES/AFP via Getty Images



VICTORIA JONES/AFP via Getty Images Now that Harry and Meghan have moved to Los Angeles, everyone is wondering just what their plans are for conquering Hollywood and getting super rich -- because no one of their fame and influence moves to L.A. for the weather and the avocadoes. And let's face it, the couple needs Hollywood, a place that Meghan knows intimately, where lots of money can be made quickly, and where their recently revealed Archewell foundation can get kickstarted in a big way. Sure, Meghan came into her marriage with a few million in the bank, and Harry's net worth of about $40 million is nothing to sneeze at -- until we realize that that's pocket change compared to what Hollywood heavyweights have collecting dust in their bank accounts, and what they pull in every year. Meghan and Harry need money to maintain their lifestyle, high security costs included.

And Meghan and Harry need Hollywood to help them push their plans to make deep social change a reality in a more meaningful way than by shaking hands, waving at crowds, and going home to a castle.



Harry and Meghan are already superstars, but mass media can propel them and their causes to go supernova.



There are so many things that the couple can do in Hollywood -- the global center for movies, television, streaming services -- basically anything and everything that reaches a lot of people at the same time. And it's also home to lots of people who know how to leverage their fame, not just for charitable causes but also for their own financial gain, through talent-based work as well as investment opportunities.

So the question isn't what can Harry and Meghan do in Hollywood. It's more like, What can't they do? Well, to be fair, the answer to that is: Make bad choices that will sully their brand and that of the royal family that, yes, they are still a part of.

Short of that, there's a lot they can do. Here are some thoughts on what kinds of things we think they can do in Tinseltown.