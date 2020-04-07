17 of the Most Royal Easter Outfits

Image: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images



Brendon Thorne/Getty Images We're usually impressed by royal fashion every day of the week, but our favorite Brits really know how to bring it when it comes to the holidays -- especially every spring when Easter rolls around. Although the holiday will probably look a little different in 2020 for all of us (royals included), we can't help but dream about what dresses and outfits we might have worn if all of our plans to leave the house were still standing... and look back at all of the royals' best Easter looks. Somehow, year after year, they all show up to church and related holiday events looking like spring itself from head to toe, no matter what they're wearing.

To be totally up front, we have to give it to Queen Elizabeth on this one. Knowing the queen's penchant for bright colors, it practically goes without saying that she is the one who shows up in the very best and most cheerful outfits on Easter Sunday.

But we'd totally be remiss if we didn't give Kate Middleton a shout-out for her more low key, neutral looks that she wears each year, and Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice can be counted on for wearing bolder looks and taking more fashion risks on the holiday -- just as they do with their wardrobes the rest of the year.

Read on for the best Easter looks from the royals through the years. If we're going to be stuck at home this Easter, we're definitely going to need all the inspiration we can get so that we can make next year's holiday (and Instagram photos) truly unforgettable, after all.