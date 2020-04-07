17 of the Most Royal Easter Outfits

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
We're usually impressed by royal fashion every day of the week, but our favorite Brits really know how to bring it when it comes to the holidays -- especially every spring when Easter rolls around. Although the holiday will probably look a little different in 2020 for all of us (royals included), we can't help but dream about what dresses and outfits we might have worn if all of our plans to leave the house were still standing... and look back at all of the royals' best Easter looks. Somehow, year after year, they all show up to church and related holiday events looking like spring itself from head to toe, no matter what they're wearing.
To be totally up front, we have to give it to Queen Elizabeth on this one. Knowing the queen's penchant for bright colors, it practically goes without saying that she is the one who shows up in the very best and most cheerful outfits on Easter Sunday.
But we'd totally be remiss if we didn't give Kate Middleton a shout-out for her more low key, neutral looks that she wears each year, and Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice can be counted on for wearing bolder looks and taking more fashion risks on the holiday -- just as they do with their wardrobes the rest of the year.
Read on for the best Easter looks from the royals through the years. If we're going to be stuck at home this Easter, we're definitely going to need all the inspiration we can get so that we can make next year's holiday (and Instagram photos) truly unforgettable, after all.
Kate's Coordinating Cream Outfit1
Of course William looks good here -- as he always does in a suit -- but what we're really focused on is Kate's matchy-matchy ensemble. We're really loving the cream dress coat and the matching hat she's wearing, along with the clutch that ties the whole thing together. We know Easter is usually all about bright colors, but here's Kate, showing neutrals can totally work, too.
Princess Eugenie Makes a Splash2
Given that Eugenie is known for taking her fashion choices way bolder than her royal counterparts, we're not surprised that she whipped out this outfit for Easter Sunday in 2018. Here she is, with husband Jack Brooksbank, wearing an all black outfit with splashes of bright colors here and there. We're loving all of those dots and the matching hat. It's definitely a cheerful look that matches her personality.
Princess Beatrice's Lovely Lavender Dress3
Much like her sister, Eugenie, Beatrice has never been afraid to make a statement with what she wears. Here, she's wearing a really pretty lace lavender dress, which by itself is a bit low key... but then, the gold fascinator on her head is the real statement piece here. These colors look beautiful on her without being too loud, and a lace dress is always appropriate for Easter (or spring in general).
The Queen's Vibrant Teal Outfit4
Queen Elizabeth might officially be the queen of England, but in our hearts, she's also the queen of Easter, because she's always wearing the best pastel and brightly colored outfits -- even when it's not a holiday. Of course, she always brings her best bright looks to Easter service every year, and this one is one of our favorites. The teal is so vibrant and looks so pretty with the bouquet of flowers she's carrying.
Kate's Easter Maternity Look5
Here comes Kate, once again proving that bright colors aren't a must on Easter for those of us who might not be feeling it! Even though Kate opted for a darker look this year, she still showed off her bump flawlessly -- as she's done every time she's been pregnant -- and we're loving that big pearl brooch that perfectly matches those earrings she's wearing. This lady knows how to accessorize for sure!
The Prettiest Pastels6
Okay, so this photo is technically from Trooping The Colour, which celebrates Elizabeth's birthday, but with Kate and Meghan's outfits, we'd totally believe that they were celebrating Easter instead. Anyone looking for a little pastel inspiration should look no further than what these ladies are wearing. The powder blue and pink colors are so pretty on them, and their hats are too perfect.
Eugenie's Easter Trench7
The trench coat has been such a wardrobe staple for so long that we've seen it done a lot of ways, but we do have to love how Eugenie is wearing this one. And even though her coat itself is pretty low key, since this is Eugenie we're talking about, of course, her hat makes a statement with a pop of bright red color. Never underestimate the power of a good hat on Easter Sunday, y'all.
Kate's Happy in Grey8
Here's Kate on Easter in a lighter, cheerier color, proving that this duchess can do both! Her coat is so pretty and feminine, especially paired with her hat, which is a bit deeper blue-grey color -- and it looks like the dress she's wearing underneath perfectly matches the rest of her outfit, too. Plus, any time we get to see her and William laughing and smiling like this together is a win for us.
Eugenie in Blue & Pink9
Dark blue on Easter might seem like a bold choice, but leave it to Eugenie to make it work! Here, she's wearing a fitted blue coat over a patterned dress, and as always, our favorite part of her outfit is the fascinator she's wearing on her head. These colors go together so well, and they both look so good on her. We'll never get tired of fake flowers for Easter, especially on hats.
Princess Beatrice's Monochromatic Look10
Here's a princess who's pulling off blue just as well as her sister does -- with a bold hat to go with it! Beatrice's blue patterned dress is so pretty, and we love the fitted blazer that she's wearing on top of it to complete the look. But obviously, her feathered hat is stealing the show, and if there's ever any time to wear an accessory like this one, it's gotta be to church on Easter Sunday.
The Brightest Queen11
Okay, how adorable is this?! As if seeing the Queen interact with two tiny fans isn't cute enough, we can't get over the outfit she wore to Easter service that year, either. When it comes to loud colors, Elizabeth isn't messing around, and we love that magenta was her color of choice from head to toe. And as always, she killed it with the cheerful fake flowers in her hat, too.
Perfection.
Eugenie in Neutrals12
Given Eugenie's love for color and fashion, it's not often that we see her in such a low key outfit. But even when she decides to go for an entirely neutral look, she still brings it -- and managed to coordinate different shades of white and cream in a way that makes it look so cohesive. Her dress, hat, blazer, belt, and clutch are all totally different colors, but somehow, they all look great together.
Elizabeth's All About the Florals13
Honestly, we're really glad that Elizabeth dresses like this on a regular basis, because Easter Sunday chic is her look. The fake flowers, the real flowers, and the happy color of her outfit in general? Yep, she looks like she's ready for anything a bright spring day might bring, whether it's an Easter egg hunt with her grandkids or a chill afternoon having tea with her family.
Kate's Lace Dress14
Unlike the other photos here, this one wasn't taken at church on Easter Sunday. Rather, it was taken when Kate and Will were visiting Australia and attending an Easter show. Still, Kate's outfit would have been totally appropriate for wearing on the holiday itself. Like we said earlier, lace is a classic for a spring holiday like this, and her tan wedges are too cute -- and hopefully, not too uncomfortable.
Eugenie's Pink & Navy Look15
This photo goes all the way back to Easter 2013, and even though it was such a long time ago, Princess Eugenie still had the same style we know and love. Once again, she's putting light pink and navy blue together in a way that blends together flawlessly, and for those of us who live in places that require coats on Easter, she's showing us how it's done. And best of all? She looks so happy.
Queen Elizabeth's Pretty Purple Outfit16
Seriously, is there a bright color this woman can't pull off? After seeing her in all this bright purple -- even with a loud pattern underneath -- we're convinced that the answer to that question is no. Once again, Elizabeth's showing off one of her bright, perfectly coordinated coat and hat ensembles, which she's paired with a sparkly brooch and black gloves... and let's not forget those yellow flowers on her hat.
The Queen Is All Smiles17
Queen Elizabeth couldn't have possibly looked happier in this photo, which takes us back all the way to Easter 2012. And honestly, she should be happy, because she knows she showed up to the day's events dressing to impress from head to toe. This pink looks so pretty on Elizabeth, and we're definitely loving the pop of green from the leaf on her hat. Once again, an Easter win.