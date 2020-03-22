Kate Middleton Has a Fun Way to Keep George & Charlotte Active in Isolation

Anmer Hall offers up plenty of activities for the kids, and it sounds like tennis has been a big one.

As a source close to the royals told The Sun, Kate's all about hitting the court with her older kids.

“Once their school work from Thomas’s Battersea has been dealt with satisfactorily, both George and Charlotte enjoy tennis lessons on their green court," the insider said. “Much shouting and scurrying is seen. Kate plays almost daily with the children and they like their practice sessions with her."

That sounds like so much fun!