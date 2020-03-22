Kate Middleton Has a Fun Way to Keep George & Charlotte Active in Isolation

Self-isolating is definitely a drag, but it sounds like Kate Middleton and her kids are definitely making the most of it. According to a new report, Kate plays tennis with George and Charlotte almost every single day since they've been staying at Anmer Hall to reduce their exposure to the worldwide health crisis currently impacting the UK, and we have to admit we're a little jealous! 

  • Anmer Hall offers up plenty of activities for the kids, and it sounds like tennis has been a big one.

    Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte
    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    As a source close to the royals told The Sun, Kate's all about hitting the court with her older kids.

    “Once their school work from Thomas’s Battersea has been dealt with satisfactorily, both George and Charlotte enjoy tennis lessons on their green court," the insider said. “Much shouting and scurrying is seen. Kate plays almost daily with the children and they like their practice sessions with her." 

    That sounds like so much fun! 

  • And their dad, Prince William, gets in on the fun, too.

    Not only has he been playing soccer with Louis while the bigger kids play tennis, but the whole family likes to race each other in the yard. We've gotta see video of this! 

    “They are competitive children and like to have running races against Kate and William," the source added. “They do like to earn a prize, however and a frozen sorbet lolly or an ice cream does the trick!”

  • They've also been doing things like drinking tea and growing their own plants in the garden.

    Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte
    PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP via Getty Images

    “The garden room where a large dining table is set daily, sees the Cambridge children discussing their gardening techniques over lunch or tea," said the insider. “They each have a favorite garden patch to grow something seasonal.”

    Sounds like Will and Kate are doing a pretty good job keeping their kids busy -- and despite the last minute change of location, it's really good to hear they're adapting so well. 

  • When they're not having fun, Will and Kate are taking the lead in their kids' homeschooling.

    Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince George
    AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

    In fact, a palace insider told The Sun that Kate and Will are actively participating in George and Charlotte learning at home since they're no longer attending their school in person. 

    "For Kate and William, like any other parent, one of the main priorities for them right now is helping to keep a settled home-environment for their children. That’s why they have both been keeping very involved in helping George with his work," the insider said, adding, "They've been putting on lots of activities for Charlotte as well as making time for play with Louis." 

  • It's good to hear that everybody's hanging in there. 

    And not just hanging in there, either -- they're having a blast. Quality family time, plenty of time spent outdoors, playing sports and doing activities with their parents? It sounds like George, Charlotte, and Louis truly have it made at Anmer Hall, and that their mom and dad are doing their best to make an unexpected situation fun.

    We're ready for more photos and videos of the kiddos. It always brightens our day! 

