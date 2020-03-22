Kate Middleton Has a Fun Way to Keep George & Charlotte Active in Isolation

Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images
Self-isolating is definitely a drag, but it sounds like Kate Middleton and her kids are definitely making the most of it. According to a new report, Kate plays tennis with George and Charlotte almost every single day since they've been staying at Anmer Hall to reduce their exposure to the worldwide health crisis currently impacting the UK, and we have to admit we're a little jealous!
Anmer Hall offers up plenty of activities for the kids, and it sounds like tennis has been a big one.
And their dad, Prince William, gets in on the fun, too.
Not only has he been playing soccer with Louis while the bigger kids play tennis, but the whole family likes to race each other in the yard. We've gotta see video of this!
“They are competitive children and like to have running races against Kate and William," the source added. “They do like to earn a prize, however and a frozen sorbet lolly or an ice cream does the trick!”
They've also been doing things like drinking tea and growing their own plants in the garden.
When they're not having fun, Will and Kate are taking the lead in their kids' homeschooling.
It's good to hear that everybody's hanging in there.
And not just hanging in there, either -- they're having a blast. Quality family time, plenty of time spent outdoors, playing sports and doing activities with their parents? It sounds like George, Charlotte, and Louis truly have it made at Anmer Hall, and that their mom and dad are doing their best to make an unexpected situation fun.
We're ready for more photos and videos of the kiddos. It always brightens our day!
