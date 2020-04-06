New Details About Meghan Markle Giving Birth to Archie Have Us Floored



Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Unlike most births of royal past, details surrounding Archie's adorable entrance into the world -- by way of Meghan Markle -- have remained scant, if not altogether absent. Unlike Kate Middleton, who proudly stood on the steps of the Lindo Wing outside St. Mary's Hospital with all three children, we didn't see Meghan, Harry and Archie until about a week after the tiny royal was born -- and even then it was in an Instagram post.

However! The royal gods are smiling upon us today, as new details about Meghan's birth have just been revealed.