New Details About Meghan Markle Giving Birth to Archie Have Us Floored

Unlike most births of royal past, details surrounding Archie's adorable entrance into the world -- by way of Meghan Markle -- have remained scant, if not altogether absent. Unlike Kate Middleton, who proudly stood on the steps of the Lindo Wing outside St. Mary's Hospital with all three children, we didn't see Meghan, Harry and Archie until about a week after the tiny royal was born -- and even then it was in an Instagram post. 

However! The royal gods are smiling upon us today, as new details about Meghan's birth have just been revealed. 

  • Last week, baby Archie's birth certificate was finally made public, and on it, were juicy details about his birth. 

    prince harry, meghan markle
    Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    The biggest takeaway? Meghan did not have a home birth, as it was previously reported. Instead, the Duchess of Sussex gave birth at the posh Portland Hospital for Women and Children in Westminster, England. 

    The price per night at Portland? A cool $25,000. Color us impressed -- and floored. 

    Hey, if we could afford it, we'd give birth somewhere super fancy, too. Who doesn't want to be as comfortable as possible during the most vulnerable moment of their life?

  • The certificate had additional interesting tidbits of info about the duchess. 

    meghan markle
    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    For instance, her real name and official job were included, as well. 

    Instead of the name she goes by -- Meghan -- the certificate read: "Rachel, Princess of the United Kingdom." Interesting! Rachel, as many fans know, is Meghan's birth name. 

    The Mirror recently noted: "While she was given the title the Duchess of Sussex by the Queen on her wedding day, she is also technically a princess, just not in her own name. She is Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales through her husband, Harry.”

  • But back to the details about Meghan giving birth. 

    prince harry, meghan markle
    Karwai Tang/Getty Images

    To be honest, we're surprised to be hearing about this now. Meghan, understandably, was wildly private about her birth plans, along with what happened when she delivered. While we were notified when she was in labor, Harry and Meghan made it clear that had no interest in Archie's birth becoming a media circus. 

    At the time, the palace said that they would not publicly announce the birth of Archie until they've "had a chance to celebrate privately as a family."

  • As far as we know, Harry and Meghan don't have plans for baby #2 any time soon. 

    meghan markle, prince harry
    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    That said, if and when they do decide to give Archie a little brother or sister, it's safe to assume that, again, they won't be sharing tons of details with the public. Of course, Los Angeles, where they're living now, is land of the paparazzi, so that may not be quite as easy the next go 'round. 

    Time will tell!

  • Harry and Meghan obviously value privacy above anything else. 

    meghan markle, prince harry
    Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    In addition to not wanting to share details about Archie's birth, the couple also -- as we all know -- recently renounced their titles in order to be able to live calmer, more peaceful, more down-to-earth life. 

    Here's to hoping they -- and Archie -- get it in this next chapter. 

