Meghan Markle & Prince Harry May Not Have Moved to LA for a 'Peaceful Life'

Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting settled into their new home in Los Angeles, we're getting a bit more insight about what made them leave Canada and choose LA as their base. However, there's one thing they did not go there in search of: peace. Reportedly, Meghan and Harry aren't looking for a "peaceful" life -- in fact, they may just want the opposite. 

  • According to celebrity expert Jeetendr Sehdev, Meghan and Harry were calculated in choosing LA as their new home.

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Karwai Tang/WireImage

    “I don’t believe Meghan and Harry are moving out to Los Angeles for a peaceful life," Sehdev told The Guardian (via Express). “I think they’re moving here for a particular type of lifestyle.”

    He didn't elaborate on that, but we'd assume that he means they're looking for fame and recognition, which seems to be the opposite of what Meghan and Harry have been doing lately as they try to be as private as possible. Just saying!

  • Celebrity party planner Mindy Weiss also thinks they saw LA as a good business opportunity.

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

    “The paps will love them, and it will be crazy at the beginning -- but, just like anything and any celebrity, eventually they become part of the community and it just becomes a normalcy in La La Land," she said. 

    We can see that happening, but we'd expect Meghan and Harry to be followed by photographers for a long time (once they're able to leave their house, of course). After all, it's a pretty big deal to step down from the royal family and move to the United States.

  • Really, there are a lot of reasons that Meghan and Harry might have chosen Los Angeles.

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

    From the beginning, they've said that they want to spend a significant portion of their time in North America, and because Meghan's family (including her mom, Doria Ragland, who she's very close to) and friends live there, it seems like putting down roots in California was an easy choice, especially because Archie is still so young.

    And for the future of their careers? A bigger city certainly does make sense, no matter what they have in the works.

  • It's probably true that they're not going to get a very peaceful life in LA, though. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

    While they were in Canada, it sounded like "peaceful" was the perfect word to describe their time. In LA, though, things will certainly be different -- people will always be on the lookout for these two and reporting what they were doing and where they were.

    Can't be much different from the way they lived in the United Kingdom, however, and something tells us Meghan and Harry are prepared to handle it.

  • Whatever they're up to, we hope there's an update coming soon. 

    Ever since Meghan and Harry said goodbye to Instagram -- or to their Sussex Royal account, anyway -- at the end of March when their transition out of royal life was finally complete, they've been radio silent on social media. We'd love for that to change!

    In the meantime, we hope Meghan, Harry, and Archie are all staying healthy and safe in the midst of everything going on. There's plenty of time for them to see and be seen in LA in the future!

