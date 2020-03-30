Meghan Markle & Prince Harry May Not Have Moved to LA for a 'Peaceful Life'

According to celebrity expert Jeetendr Sehdev, Meghan and Harry were calculated in choosing LA as their new home.

“I don’t believe Meghan and Harry are moving out to Los Angeles for a peaceful life," Sehdev told The Guardian (via Express). “I think they’re moving here for a particular type of lifestyle.”

He didn't elaborate on that, but we'd assume that he means they're looking for fame and recognition, which seems to be the opposite of what Meghan and Harry have been doing lately as they try to be as private as possible. Just saying!