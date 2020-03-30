Meghan Markle & Prince Harry May Not Have Moved to LA for a 'Peaceful Life'

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting settled into their new home in Los Angeles, we're getting a bit more insight about what made them leave Canada and choose LA as their base. However, there's one thing they did not go there in search of: peace. Reportedly, Meghan and Harry aren't looking for a "peaceful" life -- in fact, they may just want the opposite.
-
According to celebrity expert Jeetendr Sehdev, Meghan and Harry were calculated in choosing LA as their new home.
-
Celebrity party planner Mindy Weiss also thinks they saw LA as a good business opportunity.
-
-
Really, there are a lot of reasons that Meghan and Harry might have chosen Los Angeles.
-
It's probably true that they're not going to get a very peaceful life in LA, though.
-
-
Whatever they're up to, we hope there's an update coming soon.
Ever since Meghan and Harry said goodbye to Instagram -- or to their Sussex Royal account, anyway -- at the end of March when their transition out of royal life was finally complete, they've been radio silent on social media. We'd love for that to change!
In the meantime, we hope Meghan, Harry, and Archie are all staying healthy and safe in the midst of everything going on. There's plenty of time for them to see and be seen in LA in the future!
Share this Story