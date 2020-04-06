Meghan Markle Is 'Heartbroken' She Hasn't Seen Her Mom Since Moving to LA

Steve Parsons - Pool/Getty Images
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Meghan Markle, Doria Ragland
Steve Parsons - Pool/Getty Images

The current global health crisis has a way of putting everyone's plans on pause, including Meghan Markle and her family. It sounds like Meghan hasn't seen her mom since she and Prince Harry moved to Los Angeles, and she's feeling pretty bummed about it.

Not that we blame her, of course -- after living on different continents, it has to be hard for her to stay away now that they're so close! 

  • Reportedly, social distancing is getting in the way of Meghan and Doria reuniting -- and Meghan is "heartbroken." 

    Meghan Markle, Doria Ragland
    Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    Of course, it's the responsible thing for them to keep their distance from each other right now (especially because Archie is still so young) but it definitely can't be easy for either of them. And according to what a source told the Sun, Meghan's really struggling with it.

    “Meghan is absolutely heartbroken," the insider said. “After all, one of the main reasons she decided to live in LA was to be near her mum. Because of her age, Doria obviously has to be careful and Meghan and Harry are sticking rigidly to all formal guidelines when it comes to [the current health crisis]."

  • Instead, Meghan's using technology to stay in touch ... and keeping herself focused on work.

    Meghan Markle, Doria Ragland, Prince Harry
    Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images

    “They’ve been WhatsApping and FaceTiming almost daily but obviously it’s not the same," the insider added. “Meghan has been using her time in isolation to plan her future and has been exploring various good causes she could align herself with." 

    That's probably for the best -- and they do have FaceTime, after all. We've also heard that Archie is having FaceTime play dates, too, so maybe he's getting to see his grandma that way with his mom. 

  • Once it's safe to see each other again, though, expect Doria and Meghan to spend a lot of time together. 

    Meghan Markle, Doria Ragland
    Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

    “Doria will definitely have a presence in their day-to-day life," the insider added. "Plus, of course, she can act as a pretty wonderful babysitter for Archie. Doria adores her grandson, and would be thrilled to help out if called upon.”

    Of course -- what grandmother wouldn't?! We know once everyone can ease up on social distancing, Doria, Meghan, and Archie will probably spend so much time together. 

  • For now, the source says Meghan's priority is 100% her family. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Simon Dawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

    “I imagine she will just make it about enjoying the beach, fresh air, and being tucked away in the canyons," the insider said, adding, “Keeping it simple and finding her rhythm, being present and fit while raising Archie under the palm trees and the familiarity of her home town." 

    That sounds like the life -- Meghan and Harry really have it all figured out, don't they? We're jealous! 

  • Here's hoping Meghan gets to reunite with her mom soon.

    Meghan Markle, Doria Ragland
    Steve Parsons/AFP via Getty Images

    After all, we're all due for a heavy dose of normal life -- sooner rather than later, please.

    We're sure Meghan and Doria will catch up on lost time once they're able to see each other again, and now that she's living in Los Angeles, they'll get to see each other much more frequently, which is what really matters. 

    Fingers crossed that Meghan and Harry will update us on their new lives soon!

