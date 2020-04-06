Meghan Markle Is 'Heartbroken' She Hasn't Seen Her Mom Since Moving to LA

Of course, it's the responsible thing for them to keep their distance from each other right now (especially because Archie is still so young) but it definitely can't be easy for either of them. And according to what a source told the Sun, Meghan's really struggling with it.

“Meghan is absolutely heartbroken," the insider said. “After all, one of the main reasons she decided to live in LA was to be near her mum. Because of her age, Doria obviously has to be careful and Meghan and Harry are sticking rigidly to all formal guidelines when it comes to [the current health crisis]."