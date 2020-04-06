Meghan Markle Is 'Heartbroken' She Hasn't Seen Her Mom Since Moving to LA

Steve Parsons - Pool/Getty Images
The current global health crisis has a way of putting everyone's plans on pause, including Meghan Markle and her family. It sounds like Meghan hasn't seen her mom since she and Prince Harry moved to Los Angeles, and she's feeling pretty bummed about it.
Not that we blame her, of course -- after living on different continents, it has to be hard for her to stay away now that they're so close!
Reportedly, social distancing is getting in the way of Meghan and Doria reuniting -- and Meghan is "heartbroken."
Instead, Meghan's using technology to stay in touch ... and keeping herself focused on work.
Once it's safe to see each other again, though, expect Doria and Meghan to spend a lot of time together.
For now, the source says Meghan's priority is 100% her family.
Here's hoping Meghan gets to reunite with her mom soon.
