20 of Kate Middleton's Most Eye-Catching Floral Looks

Splash News As Miranda Priestly once said in The Devil Wears Prada, "Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking." She was being sarcastic, because everyone knows that flower prints in the spring are a tried and true fashion staple. But just because they're expected doesn't make them any less fun. What better way to ring in the change of seasons than to literally show it off? That's what Kate Middleton always does with her spring fashion choices. The Duchess of Cambridge can be spotted wearing florals year round, but she ups the ante in the spring. That's when she starts attending a lot of outdoor activities like the Chelsea Flower Show and Wimbledon. And she tends to reach for the florals for these occasions.

Sure, it's a little obvious to wear florals to a flower show or to an event in a garden, but Kate also changes things up from time to time. Instead of just going with a fabric that has flowers printed on it, she's also worn embroidered floral dresses and eyelet petal gowns and even floral blouses and skirt sets. She knows how to mix things up while also still showing her love of nature on her clothing. And since it's actually far more common to see Kate in a solid colored coat dress than in a breezy poppy-covered gown, the florals are always a fun change from her fall and winter attire.

Most of these dresses sold out almost instantly after Kate wore them, but at least one item is still for sale if expensive eyelet floral blouses strike one's fancy. But even without a replica item, since it's springtime now, we can all channel our inner Kate by wearing whatever flowered outfit we happen to have on hand.

And maybe these 20 floral dresses she's worn can inspire us this season.