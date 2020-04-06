20 of Kate Middleton's Most Eye-Catching Floral Looks

Splash News
As Miranda Priestly once said in The Devil Wears Prada, "Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking." She was being sarcastic, because everyone knows that flower prints in the spring are a tried and true fashion staple. But just because they're expected doesn't make them any less fun. What better way to ring in the change of seasons than to literally show it off? That's what Kate Middleton always does with her spring fashion choices.
The Duchess of Cambridge can be spotted wearing florals year round, but she ups the ante in the spring. That's when she starts attending a lot of outdoor activities like the Chelsea Flower Show and Wimbledon. And she tends to reach for the florals for these occasions.
Sure, it's a little obvious to wear florals to a flower show or to an event in a garden, but Kate also changes things up from time to time. Instead of just going with a fabric that has flowers printed on it, she's also worn embroidered floral dresses and eyelet petal gowns and even floral blouses and skirt sets. She knows how to mix things up while also still showing her love of nature on her clothing. And since it's actually far more common to see Kate in a solid colored coat dress than in a breezy poppy-covered gown, the florals are always a fun change from her fall and winter attire.
Most of these dresses sold out almost instantly after Kate wore them, but at least one item is still for sale if expensive eyelet floral blouses strike one's fancy. But even without a replica item, since it's springtime now, we can all channel our inner Kate by wearing whatever flowered outfit we happen to have on hand.
And maybe these 20 floral dresses she's worn can inspire us this season.
Chelsea Flower Show1
What better place is there to wear a floral dress than to the Chelsea Flower Show? Last year, Kate wore an Erdem maxi dress to the event. The British fashion brand was a smart choice, since most of their patterns are of the floral variety. This gown looks abstract from far away, but upon closer inspection, it's dotted with blue and yellow flowers.
Flower Cutouts2
During a trip to the zoo in Australia, Kate donned this pretty yellow frock. We love that instead of just having a flower pattern printed on the fabric, the petals are made up of eyelet cutouts in the fabric. It's a fun twist on the floral design. The princess recycled this look, having worn it a couple of years earlier on a tour of the Solomon Islands. We hope it makes a comeback again soon.
Welcoming Charlotte to the World3
For her big post-birth debut with Princess Charlotte, the princess went with another one of her favorite designers, Jenny Packham. The maternity dress was created specifically for Kate, and she wore it so well. We love the ombre effect of the gown. At the top, the yellow flowers are thickly concentrated, but they are more spaced out towards the bottom, letting the white background show through.
Singapore Botanical Gardens4
Kate's stylist is very into being literal, because the princess almost always wears florals when going to flower-themed events. For a visit to the Singapore Botanical Gardens in 2012, Kate wore a cream-colored Jenny Packham dress with a hand-painted orchid print. It must have taken hours to create, but it was totally worth it in the end.
Poppy Season5
Another day, another garden, another floral print dress. Kate donned this silk Prada crepe dress with bright orange poppies on it in 2017 while visiting Kensington Palace’s White Garden. The look was pretty high-end, with the gown ringing in at $2,340. But since Kate was honoring the anniversary of Princess Diana's death, it makes sense that Kate went with something so beautiful -- no matter the cost.
Matching Set6
Kate shook things up for a trip to Poland in 2017. Instead of a coat dress (one of her standbys) or a regular dress, she wore a floral skirt set. At first look, one might think it's all one piece, but it's actually just a matching top and skirt designed by Erdem. The princess is a big fan of the brand -- and for good reason! They design some stunning stuff.
Chiffon Roses7
Kate was pretty in pink at a 2016 event for mental health. She wore a chiffon Kate Spade dress with a lovely rose pattern. The gown is sold out now, but it once cost about $500. That's actually on the lower end of Kate's usual outfit prices. She's been known to wear headbands that are over $1000 and dresses that cost over $10,000.
'70s Chic8
Something about this black flowy dress with the super bright flowers on it just screams 1970s. Kate wore this vintage-style look to the National Portrait Gallery back in February 2018. She was just a few months away from giving birth to Prince Louis, proving that floral patterns totally work for maternity wear as well. The gown was created by Irish designer Orla Kiely.
Florals for the Tennis Green9
Wimbledon is played on a grass court, so it makes sense that Kate wanted to wear a nature-inspired look to the event in 2017. Since the dress only had flowers on the skirt, they weren't visible until she stood up to clap for the players -- making for a fun fashion surprise. The outfit was designed by Catherine Walker. The brand is a favorite of Kate's, but usually more for the coat dresses than the spring florals.
Matching Yellow10
Not only did Kate wear a floral dress on a trip to Heidelberg, Germany in 2017, but she carried a yellow sunflower to match. She must have been given the pretty bud by a fan (they're always gifting the princess flowers) and it just happened to perfectly coordinate with her yellow embroidered Jenny Packham dress. What a cute coincidence!
All About That Lace11
Another fun twist on the classic floral is this Temperley London dress Kate wore to a tea party in 2012. The flowers themselves are made out of a lace overlay and the blue slip underneath helps them stand out. The fashion blog Kate's Closet said that it's a version of the Temperley brand's Aster Flower gown. Absolutely perfect for a tea party.
Pretty for Polo12
Wills and Kate don't make it over to America much, but they did get out to Santa Barbara, California for a special polo match back in 2011. For the occasion, Kate wore a Jenny Packham dress with a pretty white flower pattern against the darker silk background. She sure showed all those Cali celebs how it's done on the style front.
Green With White Flowers13
The print on this silk frock is a little different from most of Kate's floral dresses. Instead of a recognizable flower print containing something like roses or daisies or poppies, this one is more of a long-petaled flower like a Spider Mum. Not the cutest name, but a very fun pattern. The dress was designed by Rochas and cost upwards of $1000.
Poppy Blue14
The princess is a huge fan of the brand LK Bennett -- but usually for their shoes. However, during a trip to Australia in 2014, she took a chance on an LK Bennett dress, and it totally paid off. The white shift dress was decorated with blue poppies that concentrated around her waist, sort of giving the outfit the illusion of a belt. Surprisingly, she paired the look with Alexander McQueen shoes instead of LK Bennett.
Mixing It Up15
Kate very rarely wears blouses. She usually opts for a coat dress or a regular dress, but for a Chelsea Flower Show event in 2019, she wore wide-legged pants and a Mih Jeans eyelet blouse with a cute little petal pattern. There she goes again wearing florals to a flower show. Also, the top is actually still in stock if you have a spare $312 laying around.
Formal Floral16
Usually the term floral dress may conjure the image of a casual sundress, but Kate's also made flowers work for formalwear. It doesn't get much fancier than Alexander McQueen, which was the label behind this black gown. The princess previously wore the dress to the 2017 BAFTAs before recycling it for a 2019 National Portrait Gallery gala appearance.
'60s Mod17
This cute peach dress has a very '60s modern vibe to it, especially thanks to the appliqué daisy pattern. It was designed by Orla Kiely who also created Kate's '70s-style black dress with the neon flower print. The brand clearly has a vintage point-of-view for its aesthetic. Kate had just recently announced her pregnancy when she went to this event, and her maternity fashion was already on point.
Back to Nature18
For the 2019 "Back to Nature" festival, Kate went, well, back to nature with her outfit choice. She donned a light blue Emilia Wickstead gown dotted with pink roses. It was a fitting choice for the event, and not at all a surprise considering that wearing florals to floral-themed occasions is kind of the princess' fashion M.O.
We don't hate it, though. She looks stunning.
Navy Vibes19
This navy minidress is another Erdem design that retailed about $1292 at the time Kate wore it in 2017. (It's sold out now.) Since it was January when the princess wore this look, the long sleeves were a smart choice to combat the cold, but the short skirt length allows this dress to transition into spring as well. Plus, we love the chaotic but pretty floral pattern.
Busy Print20
From far away, this outfit just looks like a patterned dress, but up close, we can see that the pattern is made up of little pink, red, and blue daisies. The gown actually matches Prince George and Princess Charlotte's school colors, which made the outfit a great choice for the kids' first day of classes drop off. The Michael Kors frock cost under $200, so it's already sold out of course.