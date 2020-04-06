Prince Harry Committed a Serious Relationship No-No With Meghan Markle

Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Karwai Tang/Getty Images

As many people know, Meghan Markle recently recorded a documentary on elephants that's now being shown on Disney Plus. The reviews, thus far, are mixed on the Duchess of Sussex's voiceover work, but that's not what's caught our attention most about Meghan's first post-royal foray. Instead, it's the annoying habit Prince Harry picked up while Meghan was doing her thing. 

Tsk tsk, Harry. You should've known better!

  • Meghan narrated Disneynature’s 'Elephant,' which is the story of a family of elephants crossing 1,000 miles of the Kalahari Desert.

    Max Mumby/Indigo /Getty Images

    The journey starts off in Botswana, which as most royal fans know, is a place very near and dear to the Duke of Sussex's heart. In fact, the African country is so near and dear to Harry's heart that he wanted to make sure he was present for Meghan's recording sessions. 

    However, this is where he wound up committing a relationship faux pas.

  • Harry kept correcting Meghan during the recording. 

    Karwai Tang/Getty Images

    While speaking to People, filmmakers Vanessa Berlowitz and Mark Linfield revealed that Prince Harry was very involved in the project. Apparently, Harry was present for all the recording sessions, which took place in London in October.

    "Harry was correcting her pronunciation,” Linfield said, with a laugh, before Berlowitz added: “It was amazing having [Harry] there. He had a connection to Botswana, of course.”

  • For real, Harry? 

    Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    We know Botswana is special to you, but let's not forget it's an important place to the duchess as well! In 2017, Meghan took a trip to Botswana with Harry to assist with Elephants Without Borders.

    Also, let's not forget, Meghan is a seriously educated woman. Her pronunciation was probably fine, thankyouverymuch.

  • Either way, Meghan didn't seem bothered by Harry's interjections. 

    Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

    “She made it her own,” revealed Roy Conli, a producer on the documentary. “I always say, ‘If you feel something, do it, make it organic.’ She’s such a diligent professional and she wanted to get it right. It was a delight all the way around.”

    Berlowitz added that Meghan “was absolutely intrigued by the elephants and transfixed, especially by the female empowerment side." 

    “It really is all about female leadership. It’s a different form of power -- it’s about consensual leadership," she said. "It’s also very inclusive, as well -- very contemporary.”

    We think Meghan may have a connection to such a dynamic.

  • We know Harry is Meghan's biggest cheerleader, so we'll give him a pass on this one. 

    Pool/Getty Images

    Even though constantly being corrected -- particularly by your partner -- can be annoying -- we're guessing Harry just wanted Meghan to nail the work and do Botswana proud.

    Pro tip though, Harry: Maybe in the future just let Meghan do her thing. Really, we can't think of a more competent person out there.

