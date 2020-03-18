Queen Elizabeth Gives Everyone Hope With Rare Public Address

Geoff Pugh/Getty Images
It isn't every day that Queen Elizabeth gives a speech, so when she does, people listen. On Sunday evening, speaking from a grand room at Windsor Castle where she and Prince Philip are self-isolating, the Queen addressed the people of the UK about the current global health crisis. In the rare address, the monarch was incredibly poised and measured, reassuring people the world over -- including Kate Middleton and Prince William -- that everything is going to be OK.
-
Here's the address the Queen gave on Sunday evening:
In addition to praising those who are on the front line of the current global situation, the Queen reassured everyone that "better days will return."
"Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it," she said. "While we have faced challenges before, this one is different. This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavor, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed, and that success will belong to every one of us."
Save for her annual Christmas address, it's very unusual for Queen Elizabeth to give a speech like this. We applaud her for stepping up.
-
Shortly afterward, William and Kate showed their solidarity with the Queen.
-
-
Up until the Queen's address, the Cambridges have been the face of the royal family as of late.
Not only was Prince William the first member of the royal family to address the current health crisis, but both he and Kate have been sharing bits and pieces on Instagram of what they're doing and how their family is coping.
Before sharing never-before-seen photos of them working in their home offices recently, they posted the cutest video of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis clapping for health workers in the UK.
-
Although we're card-carrying Cambridge fans, it does seem like the Queen is a bit more measured than her grandson these days.According to a recent report, Prince William is "gravely concerned" about the lack of support National Health Service workers are receiving. It was also reported that the duke was so worried about "doing his bit" that he wanted to return to his old job of being an ambulance pilot.
Even though we'll never know how the Queen is faring behind closed doors, she certainly exuded a sense of calm that the world desperately needs at this moment.
-
-
We're super into the royal family's solidarity right now.
Share this Story