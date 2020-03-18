Queen Elizabeth Gives Everyone Hope With Rare Public Address

In addition to praising those who are on the front line of the current global situation, the Queen reassured everyone that "better days will return."



"Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it," she said. "While we have faced challenges before, this one is different. This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavor, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed, and that success will belong to every one of us."



Save for her annual Christmas address, it's very unusual for Queen Elizabeth to give a speech like this. We applaud her for stepping up.

