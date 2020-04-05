7 Royals Celebrating Birthdays in June

Splash News
it looks like June is going to be a big month for members of the royal family, and not just those who belong to the British royal fam, but royals worldwide. A lot of royals from all over are celebrating birthdays this month -- from Prince William, who we all know and love, to Princess Alexia, all the way in the Netherlands.
Here are the royals turning another year older in June:
Andrea Casiraghi's birthday is June 8.
Prince Philip's birthday is June 10.
Princess Madeleine of Sweden's birthday is June 10, too.
Prince William's birthday is June 21.
George Windsor's birthday is June 26.
Princess Alexia's birthday is also June 26.
Christopher O'Neill of Sweden's birthday is June 27.
