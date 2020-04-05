7 Royals Celebrating Birthdays in June

it looks like June is going to be a big month for members of the royal family, and not just those who belong to the British royal fam, but royals worldwide. A lot of royals from all over are celebrating birthdays this month -- from Prince William, who we all know and love, to Princess Alexia, all the way in the Netherlands.

Here are the royals turning another year older in June: 

  • Andrea Casiraghi's birthday is June 8. 

    Andrea Casiraghi
    Splash News

    Here's another royal that some fans may have never heard of. Andrea Casiraghi was born on June 8, 1984, meaning that he'll be turning 36 years old this year. He's the son of Princess Caroline of Hanover and also happens to be the oldest grandchild of the Prince of Monaco, Rainier III, and Grace Kelly. (Andrea comes from a pretty impressive lineage!) He's married to Tatiana Santo Domingo, and they have three children together. 

  • Prince Philip's birthday is June 10. 

    Prince Philip
    Splash News

    On June 10, 1921, Prince Philip -- Queen Elizabeth's husband, of course -- was born, which means he'll be turning 99 years old this year. (That's no small feat!) Hopefully, he'll be able to celebrate with his family, even though next year's birthday will be huge when he hits triple digits. There's no doubt in our minds that Elizabeth will have something big planned for her man.

  • Princess Madeleine of Sweden's birthday is June 10, too. 

    Princess Madeleine
    Splash News

    Not only is Princess Madeleine's birthday also in June, but she also shares her big day with Prince Philip. Madeleine will be turning 38 this year -- just like William! She's the youngest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, and she has three children: Leonore, Nicolas, and Adrienne. In her free time, Madeleine loves riding horses, and she is currently seventh in line for the throne.

  • Prince William's birthday is June 21. 

    Prince William
    Splash News

    Perhaps one of the most recognizable royals in the world right now, Prince William is due to celebrate another birthday on June 21. This year, he'll be turning 38, and there's no doubt that he will celebrate with Kate Middleton -- as well as George, Charlotte, and Louis -- by his side. Having a summer birthday is great as a kid, but it's pretty fun as an adult, too -- especially since the UK should be having some pretty nice weather for his big day. 

  • George Windsor's birthday is June 26. 

    George Windsor
    David Jones/PA Images via Getty Images

    Kicking it back to the royals of the United Kingdom, in June, George Windsor, Earl of St. Andrews, will also be celebrating a birthday come June 26. (He turns 58.) Fans may have heard of his father, Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent. Today, George is married to Sylvana Tomaselli, and they have three children together: Edward Windsor, Lady Marina Windsor, and Lady Amelia WIndsor.

  • Princess Alexia's birthday is also June 26.

    Princess Alexia
    Splash News

    As the youngest member of this list, Princess Alexia will also be celebrating a birthday on June 26, when she turns 15 years. For those who may not have heard of her, she's from the Netherlands and is currently second in line to the Dutch throne. Her parents are King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. 

    Sounds like this lady is destined to be queen herself someday.

  • Christopher O'Neill of Sweden's birthday is June 27. 

    Christopher O'Neill
    Splash News

    June is a big month for Princess Madeleine's family, because her husband, Christopher O'Neill, also shares a birthday. He was born on June 27, 1974, which means he'll be turning 46 this year. Christopher was originally born in the United Kingdom to a British father and an American mother, which means he holds citizenship in both places. 

    Fun fact: Madeleine and Christopher's son, Nicolas, was also born in June -- just like his parents.

