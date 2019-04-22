4 Reasons Why April Is A Special Month For The Royal Family

The Queen is turning 94 and addressed the United Kingdom in a rare televised speech this month.

Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate her 94th birthday on April 21st. Unfortunately, her annual birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, which is always held in June during nice weather, has been canceled due to concerns of the coronavirus.

The Queen addressed the United Kingdom on Sunday, April 5th in a rare speech, urging self-discipline and resolve in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.



"I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge," the queen will said, according to a transcript, "and those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any."

According to NPR, a single cameraman wearing protective gear shot video of the Queen's speech at her weekend home, Windsor Castle, outside of London, while all other technical staff remained in another room, according to the BBC.

The U.K. is now on a soft-lockdown. People are only allowed to venture out of their homes for grocery shopping, medical reasons and exercise.