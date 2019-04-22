4 Reasons Why April Is A Special Month For The Royal Family

Just like us, the royal will be marking some milestones in their lives this month while staying safe at home and social distancing.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Louis will be celebrating birthdays within a few days of each other.
Prince William and Kate Middleton will be marking their 9th anniversary, while Prince Charles and Camilla will celebrate 15 years of marriage.
Cheers to the royal family!
The Queen is turning 94 and addressed the United Kingdom in a rare televised speech this month.
Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate her 94th birthday on April 21st. Unfortunately, her annual birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, which is always held in June during nice weather, has been canceled due to concerns of the coronavirus.
The Queen addressed the United Kingdom on Sunday, April 5th in a rare speech, urging self-discipline and resolve in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge," the queen will said, according to a transcript, "and those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any."
According to NPR, a single cameraman wearing protective gear shot video of the Queen's speech at her weekend home, Windsor Castle, outside of London, while all other technical staff remained in another room, according to the BBC.
The U.K. is now on a soft-lockdown. People are only allowed to venture out of their homes for grocery shopping, medical reasons and exercise.
Prince Charles and Camilla celebrate their 15th anniversary.
Prince Louis turns two-years-old!
The little prince with the big personality turns two on April 23.
The adorable Prince Louis made his debut into the public eye about a year ago at the queen's birthday celebration. Since then he's been making a big splash around the world, and he has a big fan base. Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest son is definitely one to keep an eye on.
Prince William and Kate celebrate their 9th wedding anniversary.
It was April 29, 2011, that Prince William married long-time girlfriend Catherine Elizabeth Middleton in a grand royal affair. They met as students at the University of St. Andrews and announced their engagement in November 2010.
After all these years of Kate being by Will's side, she still looks like she is living her best life with him. She's always seen laughing at his jokes, smiling at him in a crowded room, or hanging on his every word. Kate is so often caught on camera smiling at William and it is the cutest thing ever. And we can tell he is enamored by her, too.
