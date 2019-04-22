4 Reasons Why April Is A Special Month For The Royal Family

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Kweli Wright
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Just like us, the royal will be marking some milestones in their lives this month while staying safe at home and social distancing. 

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Louis will be celebrating birthdays within a few days of each other. 

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be marking their 9th anniversary, while Prince Charles and Camilla will celebrate 15 years of marriage.

Cheers to the royal family!

