7 Things to Know About Prince William's Birthday

It's finally June again, and that means it's a pretty big month for the royal family. Yes, it's summer, but it's also time to celebrate Prince William's birthday -- and as it turns out, this future king (and current Duke of Cambridge) was born on a pretty exciting day. 

Ready to celebrate Will? Here's everything royal family fans need to know about his big day:

  • Will turns 38 on June 21. 

    Kate Middleton, Prince William
    Splash News

    Prince William was born on June 21, 1982, and it's hard to think about what the royal family -- let alone the rest of the world -- would be like if that day never happened. It's hard to imagine a world without William's sweet marriage to Kate Middleton -- or,even sadder, a world where Charlotte, George, and Louis don't exist. William has done so much good for so many people in the last 38 years! 

  • His birth announcement was pretty special.

    According to archives from The Guardian, Buckingham Palace issued an announcement the day William was born that read, "Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales was today safely delivered of a son at 9.03pm. Her Royal Highness and her son are both doing well."

    That wasn't all the information that was released that day, though. Later, a palace spokesperson added, "The baby weighs 7lb 1/2 oz. He cried lustily. The Prince of Wales was present. We have no names which we can announce at the moment."

  • Will shares a birthday with a few other famous celebrities. 

    Chris Pratt
    Billy Bennight/AdMedia/Splash News

    Prince William is not the only household name who happened to be born on June 21. In fact, he shares his birthday with actor Chris Pratt, The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers, singer Lana Del Rey, and singer Rebecca Black -- who's best known for "Friday," the song (and music video) that went absolutely viral on YouTube in 2011. 

    Sounds like he's in pretty good company! 

  • His birthday is an important date in history. 

    Prince William
    Splash News

    A whole 82 years before William was born, June 21, 1900 actually marked the height of the Boxer Rebellion. That was the day that China declared war on eight allied nations -- including the United States, Germany, Russia, Japan, Italy, France, Austria, and, yes, the United Kingdom. The war would end years before William was welcomed into the world, but it's still a pretty significant day in history. 

  • Kate will probably make him a birthday cake herself.

    Prince William, Kate Middleton
    Splash News

    We know from what Kate Middleton has said in the past that she loves cooking, especially when it comes to her family's birthdays. Apparently, she bakes birthday cakes for her kids herself, so why wouldn't she do the same for William? 

    "I love making the cake," Kate shared in the 2019 special In A Berry Royal Christmas, according to Hello! Magazine. "It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it." 

  • Princess Diana reportedly gave William a funny (and awkward) gift for his 13th birthday.

    Princess Diana
    Splash News

    The year William became a teenager, his mom embarrassed him with a pretty funny birthday cake. According to Princess Diana's chef, Darren McGrady, she presented him with a cake shaped like a pair of breasts that year, and she had Claudia Schiffer, Christy Turlington, and Naomi Campbell surprise him with a visit. 

    McGrady told Hello! Magazine: 

    "I came into work that morning and went down to the refrigerator, opened the door and I was just confronted with the biggest pair of boobs I've ever seen in my life. The Princess had ordered a boobs cake for William's 13th birthday. I wish I'd taken a photograph of it! I didn't know anything about it, I just thought, 'Oh my gosh.' I asked the butler, 'What on earth is this?' and he said the Princess had ordered it for William's birthday. The Princess loved embarrassing people in the nicest way, in a fun way, whether it was telling a dirty, risqué joke -- which usually got me. William just went bright-red."

  • Kate will likely give Prince William a thoughtful gift.

    Prince William, Kate Middleton
    Splash News

    Kate will if she's going to top the gift she gave him last year! According to what a source close to the royals told The Sun, Kate, with the help of their kids, gifted William with a scrapbook filled with photos of their children and their lives together, 

    "You can look at any event they were involved with as a family and there will probably be a picture, drawing, print or photo," the source said. "It’s taken a great deal of time and effort to make, and as a present, it means something You could say it’s a reminder to William about what is really important. It’s been put together with a great deal of care." 

  • We hope William has a great 38th birthday.

    Prince William
    Splash News

    Knowing that his family will be around to celebrate him, we're sure that he'll have a pretty special day -- and we're looking forward to seeing the well wishes for Prince William on social media to mark the occasion. Here's hoping he gets a chance to relax and do the things he enjoys that day. William might be a member of the royal family, but he should still get to kick back -- and eat a lot of cake -- on his birthday every year! 

