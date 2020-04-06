20 Pics of the Royal Women Looking Regal in Polka Dots

Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images



Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Kate Middleton wears them a lot, whether to formal events or work meetings or sports events. Princess Beatrice and Eugenie party and go to fashion events in them. Princess Diana had them in every color. Even the queen wears them every time she visits Parliament; they are, after all, part of her most formal royal outfit. Royal women and polka dots go hand in hand, and they have for a long time. Of course they do. Polka dots are hands down the most satisfying, happiest, most appealing, and most versatile pattern ever! And cozy -- wearing them is like giving ourselves a big ole hug. They're playful even if they're not multicolored, but are still formal enough to look professional, thanks to being evenly spaced out (How very lockdown-era of them).

Polka dots are so versatile, and that's reflected in the outfits that we've seen on royal women. There have been polka dot shirts, sundresses, gowns, hats, socks and even shoes, like someone took a bottle of tiny circles and poured it into the wash. It just seems like a pattern that people never get tired of, including Kate and company.

The queen of polka dots was not in fact the queen herself, but Princess Diana, who wore the pattern like it was going out of style (it never has!). And her daughter-in-law Kate has followed her example, sometimes even showing up in outfits that are updated dead ringers for the legendary princess and fashion icon.

But others like Meghan Markle and Princess Anne have donned the dots, and we hope that all of these royal ladies keep rocking the classic pattern, and continue to show that polka dots are not just for little kids.

