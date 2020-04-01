Prince Charles' First Appearance After Self-Quarantine Has a Sweet Nod to Prince George

Although the current state of the world can be relatively depressing, the global guidelines on staying home have given way to a delightful byproduct: Many members of the royal family have given fans unprecedented sneak peeks of their homes. In an effort to give royal watchers an update on his current health situation, Prince Charles gave an official address from his home office at his Birkhall home recently. And hawk-eyed royalphiles noticed something quite interesting about the future king's decor.

  • On Wednesday, two days after he finished isolating, Prince Charles gave a pleasant update about his health. 

    Assuring people of the UK that he was doing well, Prince Charles, who had "relatively mild symptoms," said that he was "on the other side of the illness." Still, though, he acknowledged the frustration both he, and everyone in the UK, is feeling because of not being able to go about daily tasks in a normal manner.

    But! That wasn't our favorite part of Charles' address!

  • It's a little hard to spot, but if you look closely you can see something super sweet. 

    On the left side of the frame -- behind Charles' right shoulder -- there's an adorable photo of Prince George when he was a baby. In a sun hat, no less!

    How adorable!

    And we've gotta say, serious respect to whoever first noticed this -- that photo is not easy to spot. 

  • It's extremely obvious that Charles loves being a grandpa, buuuut ... 

    prince charles, prince william, kate middleton, prince george
    Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    ... It kinda seems like he may have a favorite. And that favorite is Prince George

    Recently, it was reported in the Express that, during his isolation, Prince Charles was really missing his kids and his grandchildren -- Prince George in particular. The outlet also noted that Prince Charles is determined to pass along his love of nature to his grandchildren, particularly “the third in line to the throne.”

  • This isn't the first time fans spotted a photo of George in Charles' office.

    In 2015, during public address to promote Earth Hour, there was a super cute photo of Charles, along with his first grandchild

    And the two royals also share something in common. In the documentary, Elizabeth at 90, Prince William and Prince Harry realized a similarity between George and Charles.  

    "He walks just like George!" Harry said to William as they watched footage of their father as a toddler. “Or George walks like him!” William agreed, saying, “It’s a purposeful walk!”

  • It goes without saying that Charles loves all his grandkids equally. 

    prince george, prince charles, prince william, camilla
    Max Mumby/Getty Images

    But he and Prince George definitely share a close bond. 

    Whether it's because he's his first grandchild or he, too, will be king someday or, heck, maybe because they have the same walk, George and Charles are definitely kindred spirits. And it's bloody adorable.

