Video of Duggar 'Family Night' Amid Cries for Social Distancing Sparks Outrage

Depending on when this event happened, the Duggars could be going against a statewide health directive.

On March 26, the Secretary of Health for the state of Arkansas released a statement about public gatherings. And needless to say, it does not support folks hosting family nights at their home at this time.

"The Secretary of Health, in consultation with the Governor, has sole authority over all instances of quarantine, isolation, and restrictions on commerce and travel throughout Arkansas, as necessary and appropriate to control disease in the state of Arkansas as authorized," the statement read.

Because of the risk of spreading the disease, the state of Arkansas declares "gatherings of more than ten (10) people in any confined indoor or outdoor space are prohibited until further notice."

Considering how many Duggars there are -- and that eight or so people are visible in the screenshot of Anna's video (she would make nine) -- somehow, we doubt the Duggars' family night complied with the state, assuming it happened on or after March 26.