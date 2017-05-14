Video of Duggar 'Family Night' Amid Cries for Social Distancing Sparks Outrage

With all of the quarantining and self-isolation going on, one would think that when experts mention tips -- like limiting time out of the house or not gathering in large numbers -- folks would heed the warnings. But based on a new video, it looks like one popular reality star family is not. Video of a recent Duggar "family night" is making the rounds that has critics questioning what else it will take for his large family to practice social distancing while we're in the middle of a global health crisis.
Though the video has since been erased as it was on Instagram Stories, screenshots of a recent Duggar "family night" is making waves.
And it didn't take long for critics to sound off.
As the Sun noted, members of a popular Duggar Reddit thread had a field day as they're in disbelief anyone would even think about hosting a family night at this time ... or put shoes on the couch like it's no big deal.
"Well, there goes my thought that they were actually taking this seriously," one person wrote.
"The sad thing is they will more than likely pass it to someone vulnerable who can’t fight it off," another person wrote.
Depending on when this event happened, the Duggars could be going against a statewide health directive.
On March 26, the Secretary of Health for the state of Arkansas released a statement about public gatherings. And needless to say, it does not support folks hosting family nights at their home at this time.
"The Secretary of Health, in consultation with the Governor, has sole authority over all instances of quarantine, isolation, and restrictions on commerce and travel throughout Arkansas, as necessary and appropriate to control disease in the state of Arkansas as authorized," the statement read.
Because of the risk of spreading the disease, the state of Arkansas declares "gatherings of more than ten (10) people in any confined indoor or outdoor space are prohibited until further notice."
Considering how many Duggars there are -- and that eight or so people are visible in the screenshot of Anna's video (she would make nine) -- somehow, we doubt the Duggars' family night complied with the state, assuming it happened on or after March 26.
This isn't the first instance recently where people are criticizing them for putting others at risk.
On Thursday, Joy-Anna Duggar shared a series of photos of her 2-year-old-son, Gideon, with tot-sized family. "Picnic at the river with the cousins! #perfectweather #picnic #family #thegreatoutdoors," the caption for the now-deleted post read.
Though there didn't look to be a ton of people enoying some fun in the sun, a number of Counting On fans questioned why Joy would think about hosting a playdate at this time.
"That is not social distancing. You’re not supposed to socialize with ANYONE other then those in your house. Different house," one person wrote before Joy deleted the post, The Inquisitr reported.
"That’s great and all but they are advising against play dates etc.," another noted.
Be safe, y'all.
While we can't force people to stay inside the house -- and getting out to enjoy a little sunshine at times isn't that unheard of -- we don't see ourselves hosting family gatherings in our house anytime soon. The sakes are too high, and if we want to get out of the house -- without having to measure six feet of distance between us and the next person -- it looks like video chats and text messages will have to do for now.
