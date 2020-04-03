Kate Middleton Is More Relaxed With Meghan Markle Out of the Picture

Splash News
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton
Splash News

We've heard a lot of rumors about tensions and feuds in the royal family over the last couple of months, and now, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are at the center of the latest one. Reportedly, Kate's feeling better post-Megxit because, when Meghan was still in the picture, she was feeling a bit intimidated by her sister-in-law.

Kate Middleton? Intimidated by someone? We'd never guess.

  • Reportedly, when Meghan first joined the family, Kate was a bit nervous about how the whole thing would make her look.

    Kate Middleton
    Splash News

    "She most definitely went through a phase two years ago where she seemed slightly intimidated by Meghan," a source close to the royal family told the Sun. "She was afraid of comparisons being drawn between them and that Meghan was the one who looked glamorous and popular for a while."

    We get it -- it's hard not to compare ourselves to others, so why would Kate be immune to that feeling? And she was right, because comparisons certainly have been made between the two women all the time.

    • Advertisement

  • But now that Meghan's out of the picture, the "atmosphere" for Kate has changed.

    Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    “Someone who knows Kate well said ‘the atmosphere since the Sussexes left has noticeably improved. Kate does not feel she has to compete now. She has gone back to a much simpler style,'" the insider added. "Kate feels very much more relaxed now." 

    That's certainly good to hear! We'd hate to think that Kate's been struggling because of those comparisons between her and Meghan, so hopefully, she truly is feeling better these days.

  • Kate feeling more comfortable means she's going back to her own style, rather than feeling like she has to compete. 

    Kate Middleton
    Splash News

    According to the source, that means that the Duchess of Cambridge is wearing “less eye make up, paler lip colors and more high street nail polishes in less obvious shades.”

    "She wears far less make up and looks happy, relaxed and sporting high street clothes," the insider added. 

    We've always thought Kate looks beautiful, no matter what she's wearing or what makeup she's going for -- that hasn't changed! But she should be doing what makes her happy, because that's all that really matters.

  • This report is definitely interesting, because last we heard, Kate wasn't loving Megxit. 

    Kate Middleton
    Splash News

    Back in March, royal correspondent Katie Nicholl said that sources had told her that Kate wasn't taking Meghan and Harry's departure well, and that it made her miss the brotherly relationship she once had with Harry.

    "To be honest, I think Kate has taken it all badly," Nicholl reported. "She, Harry and Prince William were once such a happy trio. She thinks what has happened is all very sad."

    Of course, it's totally possible for Kate to feel relieved she doesn't have to compete anymore while missing Harry in her life at the same time -- she might be royal, but she's still human.

  • As long as Kate's happy, we're happy.

    Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    If she's feeling a bit less stressed about her appearance now that Meghan's living on another continent, great -- even though we know she's gorgeous (and so is her entire wardrobe). 

    But really, Kate and Meghan are both so fabulous with their own, very individual, sense of style that totally works for them. Here's hoping everyone in this fam is getting some well needed space. Hopefully, we'll get to see them all buddying up again in the future.

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement