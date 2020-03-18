Prince William & Kate Middleton Just Proved They're More Than Ready to Be King & Queen

Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images
Talk about stepping up. With Prince Charles convalescing and Queen Elizabeth socially distancing with Prince Philip at Windsor Castle, it's been up to Prince William and Kate Middleton to represent the royal family during the current global crisis -- and lead they are. Earlier on this week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge personally called health care workers in the UK to thank them for their hard work.
And yep, there's a recording.
-
Surprising workers of the National Health Services, William and Kate called to express their gratitude.
Speaking with staff from Queen’s Hospital Burton in Staffordshire, England, the future king and queen extolled the work the health care workers are doing and expressed their condolences for one of the doctors who died.
“We’d just like to say from the two of us how proud we are of all of you and how amazingly you are all doing under extreme circumstances,” Prince William said during the phone call. “I know all of you see this as your job and that you get on with it, but this is a different level and you are doing an incredible job."
-
And the Cambridges even released part of the call on Instagram!
Over photos of some of the health care workers -- who all seem genuinely shocked by the call -- we can hear the duke talking.
“The whole country is proud of you so thank you for everything you’re doing and all the hours you are putting in,” he said.
According to People, in an unreleased portion of the call, the duchess spoke with workers as well. “You’re stretched in all sorts of ways looking after the patients in your care under such extreme circumstances," she said. "But you also need to be able to make sure you support yourselves, and each other. It must be so hard, but I’m glad to hear that you’re currently getting all the support you need.”
-
-
Health care professionals were completely blown away by the call.
-
Right off the bat, Prince William and Kate have been at the forefront of the UK's current battle.
William first released a personal video message on Instagram, then he and Kate visited NHS staff. After that, it was revealed that the Cambridges are working to ensure everyone in the UK has access to mental health services, and now the phone call.
Clearly, the Cambridges aren't taking this matter lightly -- and clearly they are primed and ready to be king and queen when their time comes.
-
-
The road ahead is going to be a bumpy one, but William and Kate are definitely up to the task.
Share this Story