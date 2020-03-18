Prince William & Kate Middleton Just Proved They're More Than Ready to Be King & Queen

Over photos of some of the health care workers -- who all seem genuinely shocked by the call -- we can hear the duke talking.

“The whole country is proud of you so thank you for everything you’re doing and all the hours you are putting in,” he said.

According to People, in an unreleased portion of the call, the duchess spoke with workers as well. “You’re stretched in all sorts of ways looking after the patients in your care under such extreme circumstances," she said. "But you also need to be able to make sure you support yourselves, and each other. It must be so hard, but I’m glad to hear that you’re currently getting all the support you need.”

