Harry & Meghan's Big Rebrand Delayed as They're Forced To Keep a 'Low Profile'

Splash News
With the world dealing with a bit of chaos these days, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to go ahead with their new image -- when the time is right, of course. Apparently, Harry and Meghan want to make a "big splash" when they do eventually launch their rebrand, but part of that is waiting for the global health crisis we're in to pass to make their move.
-
Reportedly, Meghan and Harry are missing out on a lot by having to hide out for the time being.
-
Now, they're planning to launch in the summer or fall.
-
-
It seems their main focus for now is their nonprofit.
-
And as for their old Sussex Royal branding? Yeah, that's over and done with.
As their transition out of royal life became complete earlier this week, Meghan and Harry said goodbye to their Instagram account, sharing one last post with their followers.
"Thank you to this community -- for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!" they wrote. "Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another."
-
-
Whatever these two have up their sleeves, we're sure it's great.
Share this Story