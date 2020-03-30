Harry & Meghan's Big Rebrand Delayed as They're Forced To Keep a 'Low Profile'

With the world dealing with a bit of chaos these days, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to go ahead with their new image -- when the time is right, of course. Apparently, Harry and Meghan want to make a "big splash" when they do eventually launch their rebrand, but part of that is waiting for the global health crisis we're in to pass to make their move. 

  • Reportedly, Meghan and Harry are missing out on a lot by having to hide out for the time being. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Yeah, us too! 

    "Meghan and Harry are trying to rebrand themselves and are want[ing] to make a big media splash, but are stymied by the [health] situation," a source close to the situation said this week on Us Weekly's Hot in Hollywood podcast. "They are losing out on potential paid opportunities by having to keep a low profile."

  • Now, they're planning to launch in the summer or fall. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    It doesn't make much sense for them to do a launch now, when most people are working from home and the world is pretty much shut down. So instead, they want to plan their big relaunch for later this year in the summer or fall, and in the meantime, they're getting everything into place.

    “They did the move to L.A. to be closer to the deal makers and are setting up calls and virtual meetings with agents, studio heads,” the insider added.

  • It seems their main focus for now is their nonprofit. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    They've recently shared that they hired a chief of staff, Catherine St. Laurent, who's worked with Bill and Melinda Gates. And as they wait to relaunch, it sounds as if Meghan and Harry are mostly focused on their individual patronages as well as getting their own organization ready to go public.

    There's also Meghan's Disney narration debut to add to the list. They've been busy!

  • And as for their old Sussex Royal branding? Yeah, that's over and done with.

    As their transition out of royal life became complete earlier this week, Meghan and Harry said goodbye to their Instagram account, sharing one last post with their followers. 

    "Thank you to this community -- for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!" they wrote. "Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another."

  • Whatever these two have up their sleeves, we're sure it's great. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    It may not be the best time for a relaunch right now, but when it is, we'll be ready to see what they have planned next. Of course, we're still getting used to the idea that Harry and Meghan aren't technically part of the royal family anymore (and they're living in the US, at that!), but by the time they're ready to roll out this next chapter of their lives officially, we'll be ready. 

    Now that we've heard it's supposed to be a "big splash," our expectations are pretty high. Don't let us down! 

