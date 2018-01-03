Pumpkin Shannon Says Mama June Ignoring Family Has Been 'Damaging' to Honey Boo Boo

"In the beginning it was hard on all of us, especially [Alana] because that was her best friend," Lauren said. "They were so close and they'd done the pageants and stuff together, that was their thing. Everybody knew them for that and they knew how close they were. So that was very hard for her. And then for Mama to just kind of fall off the face of the Earth from us, that does a lot of damage to a kid. She shut down. We're trying to get the communication, but we'll see how that goes throughout the season."

We can definitely understand that. Going all the way back to Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, it was easy to see the close relationship Alana had with Mama June. Of course this has been hard for her.