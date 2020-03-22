The Royal Family Shares Activities for Parents Stuck at Home With Their Kids

David Rowland - Pool/Getty Images
With kids all over the world likely spending the rest of the school year at home, there's a good chance a lot of them are bored, thanks to social distancing. But that's where Prince William and Kate Middleton (and the rest of their family) come in! The royal family is sharing activities for kids to do at home, and honestly ... every little bit of inspiration does help.
-
On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced they'll be sharing activities for parents to do with their kids every week.
"Every Monday, we’ll be sharing fun activities and learning resources for your children to enjoy at home," read the tweet, as they shared that the first activity is to have kids color their own investiture (and it's a learning experience, all at the same time).
It came with a printable sheet that kids can color -- hopefully offering their parents at least a few minutes of peace!
-
In a follow-up tweet, the family also shared what an investiture is for the curious.
As the royal family's website explained:
"An Investiture is a special occasion when those who have been awarded an honour receive their Insignia (medals), in person from The Queen or another member of the Royal Family. Around 20 of these ceremonies are hosted each year, most of them are held in the Ballroom at Buckingham Palace, but others take place in the Waterloo Chamber at Windsor Castle, or in the Great Gallery at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. The honours are awarded for special achievements, personal bravery and services to the United Kingdom."
The worksheet can be downloaded here ... and yes, it's totally OK for adults to color it, too. Are any of us ever too old to color?
-
-
We have to wonder if Charlotte, George, and Louis inspired this activity.
After all, now that Kate and Will are living at Anmer Hall with their kids -- who happen to also be out of school -- we have a feeling that they might end up getting a bit restless. We already know that the Cambridges are working from home for the time being (just like many of us are), so if a coloring sheet keeps all three of their kids busy, at least for a little while, it's a major win.
-
Fortunately, it sounds like Kate & Will's kids are enjoying themselves.
According to what a source told the Sun earlier this week, the Cambridge kids are having a blast with all of their newfound freedom and space to run around at Anmer Hall. They've been doing plenty of outdoor activities and spending lots of quality time with their mom.
"Climbing frames, a climbing wall and swings are a big part of the Cambridge outdoors activity scene, and Kate will do pond dipping and note-taking to log what they have spotted," the insider said.
-
-
Self-isolation isn't easy, but we love that the palace is offering up these activities.
With so many parents out there adjusting to life working at home with kids, it can be overwhelming -- especially with the stress of a global health crisis on our shoulders. We'll take whatever coloring pages the palace wants to send us!
We can't wait to see what they come up with for next week (and all the weeks ahead). We better make sure those crayons are sharpened ...
Share this Story