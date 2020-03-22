The Royal Family Shares Activities for Parents Stuck at Home With Their Kids

On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced they'll be sharing activities for parents to do with their kids every week.

Every Monday, we’ll be sharing fun activities and learning resources for your children to enjoy at home. 📚🎨 Today, why not design your own #Investiture medal? Download @RCT ’s worksheet here: https://t.co/hK5kpsnA9I pic.twitter.com/TJTdUA54Jr

"Every Monday, we’ll be sharing fun activities and learning resources for your children to enjoy at home," read the tweet, as they shared that the first activity is to have kids color their own investiture (and it's a learning experience, all at the same time).



It came with a printable sheet that kids can color -- hopefully offering their parents at least a few minutes of peace!