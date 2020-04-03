18 Times Prince William & Harry Looked Thick as Thieves

Image: Splash News



Splash News As longtime fans of the royal family, it's been hard to see the tension that obviously exists between Prince Harry and Prince William these days. After all, it wasn't that long ago that they seemed like the Duke of Sussex and Duke of Cambridge were inseparable, with the kind of relationship between brothers that anyone would envy. But over the last couple of years -- particularly since Harry met and married Meghan Markle -- there have been so many feud rumors it's hard to keep them all straight ... and the brothers haven't looked happy to be together in public for what feels like a really long time. But it hasn't always been that way between these two...

In fact, since childhood, Will and Harry have always seemed to have such a special bond, and it lasted well into adulthood -- at least, until recently.

Here are all the times Harry and William looked thick as thieves, no matter what they were doing. Attending a stuffy royal obligation, cruising the red carpet at a high profile movie premiere. Playing or watching sports. It's hard to remember right now, but there was a time when they used to have fun together, no matter what they were doing, and it was rare to catch either of them looking as happy as they did when they got to hang out.



One day, we hope to put all the Will and Harry feud rumors behind us, but until that day, all we can do is look back at all these happy memories. We have faith that one day, these brothers can also be best friends again.

Just look at the relationship they once had!