18 Times Prince William & Harry Looked Thick as Thieves

Splash News
As longtime fans of the royal family, it's been hard to see the tension that obviously exists between Prince Harry and Prince William these days. After all, it wasn't that long ago that they seemed like the Duke of Sussex and Duke of Cambridge were inseparable, with the kind of relationship between brothers that anyone would envy. But over the last couple of years -- particularly since Harry met and married Meghan Markle -- there have been so many feud rumors it's hard to keep them all straight ... and the brothers haven't looked happy to be together in public for what feels like a really long time.
But it hasn't always been that way between these two...
In fact, since childhood, Will and Harry have always seemed to have such a special bond, and it lasted well into adulthood -- at least, until recently.
Here are all the times Harry and William looked thick as thieves, no matter what they were doing. Attending a stuffy royal obligation, cruising the red carpet at a high profile movie premiere. Playing or watching sports. It's hard to remember right now, but there was a time when they used to have fun together, no matter what they were doing, and it was rare to catch either of them looking as happy as they did when they got to hang out.
One day, we hope to put all the Will and Harry feud rumors behind us, but until that day, all we can do is look back at all these happy memories. We have faith that one day, these brothers can also be best friends again.
Just look at the relationship they once had!
Playing Polo Together1
William and Harry often played in a charity polo matches together -- usually with Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle watching from a distance and keeping the kids busy. It's a nice opportunity for them to do something fun together, and it's always seemed like something they've loved taking part in. But given Harry's change of address, they might have to skip this tradition in 2020.
Harry's Wedding Day2
We've heard all the rumors that Meghan's relationship sparked the feud between William and Harry. But even when they were getting ready to tie the knot in May 2018, they still looked like the best of friends. Here they are, smiling and laughing together as they arrived at Harry's wedding. They look like two brothers about to celebrate a happy day for their family.
We miss seeing them like this!
Christmas Morning3
We've seen a lot of times when these four are together looking tense, but on Christmas morning in 2017 -- their last big holiday as a family before Harry and Meghan would get married -- everyone looked happy to be making an appearance at Sandringham together. As far as we can tell from this photo, everyone's getting along just fine, including William and Harry.
So what went wrong?
The Premiere of 'The Last Jedi'4
It's not every day that William and Harry get to attend movie premieres, but it's even less often when that premiere happens to involve the Star Wars franchise -- and when it surrounds them with stormtroopers. These two couldn't have looked happier to be at the London premiere of The Last Jedi. And since they've both talked about loving the movies, it's sweet that it's something they got to do together.
Another Day, Another Polo Match5
As two guys who have always been pretty athletic, it's no wonder that so many of the photos we've seen of them being all buddy-buddy have happened while they're playing sports (polo, in particular). Here they are at another polo match in 2017, with Harry lending a supportive arm out to his brother as they walk and talk together. We haven't seen them like this in a long time, but their friendship was once so close.
What a Trio6
It's been a long time since we've seen these three out and about together for a royal engagement -- and even longer since we've seen them all together and happy at the same time -- but Kate, Will, and Harry used to make quite a trio in the pre-Meghan days. It's a bummer that they haven't seemed to share the same friendship since, but they did seem to be pretty close once upon a time.
A Friendly Light Saber Battle7
Not only did William and Harry get to attend the premiere of The Last Jedi together, but they also got to go to the set of the movie and meet some of the actors together ... and live out what must have been a childhood dream of theirs. Fighting with real light sabers? Yep, that is the dream -- and they looked like they were having a blast, too! If only we were all as lucky as they were that day!
A Little Family Time8
We haven't gotten to see much of Harry and William hanging out with their family lately, and now that they live on two different continents, we expect to see even less going forward. That's what makes it so sweet to look back on photos like this one, where they both spend time with grandfather Prince Philip while attending the Rugby World Cup Final.
So sweet!
A Hard Hat Occasion9
OK, how cute are these brothers grinning away in their personalized hard hats?! William and Harry seemed to be having a blast when they got to attend a construction site where empty homes were being turned into living spaces for veterans in need of homes in Manchester. Their patronages have always been important to these guys, and they seem so happy to be there to support this one.
Hugging It Out10
As we've mentioned before, playing polo -- especially the matches they once traditionally competed with each other in every single year -- has long been one of Harry and William's favorite pastimes, and seeing this view of a quiet moment between brothers out on the field is incredibly sweet. We love how Harry's arm is around William here. Can we get more moments like this in the future, please?
Having a Laugh With Dad11
It's rare that we get to see Prince Charles hanging out with both of his sons at the same time anymore. (We imagine, even rarer still now that Harry is living in Los Angeles with Meghan.) But looking back on when they attended the 2014 Invictus Games together reminds us of how nice it once was to see their bond in action. They might be royals, but there's nothing better than seeing a dad share a laugh with his sons.
Not All Business12
Here's William and Harry, sitting in on a Business Leaders Employment Meeting, but they don't look like they're too busy thinking about business here! Seeing those smiles on their faces while they're hanging out -- even at another royal engagement -- is so great. They did once always have a good time together, no matter what they were doing.
That's the sign of true friendship.
Taking In a Little Hockey13
Is it just us, or have Harry and William's happiest moments as brothers and friends all taken place while either watching or participating in a sporting event? Here, they're joined by Kate as they sit in the stands watching a hockey match at the Commonwealth Games, and all three of them look like they're having a great time. Maybe all Will needs to do is visit LA and watch a game with his brother to help mend their relationship.
Playing the Stock Market14
Another royal engagement, yes -- but for Harry and William, it was another opportunity to have fun together. Here, they're taking part in a trade on the BCG Trading Floor on BCG Charity Day. They both look like they're enjoying themselves here, because there's never a time when these two weren't ready to goof off together ... well, at least, that's the way things used to be.
Happy Together15
We'd imagine that it's hard to stay this smiley while wearing a full suit in the middle of May, but William and Harry didn't let their wardrobe stop them from having a good time together when they paired up to open the Help For Heroes recovery centers for veterans. It's nice to see them enjoying each other's company this way, going all the way back to 2013.
William's Wedding Day16
Just as William was there happily supporting Harry the day he and Meghan got married, first, Harry was there to be by William's side on the day that he and Kate tied the knot. In all the photos of the brothers from this day, they both look so happy to be celebrating this marriage -- especially in this photo of them inside of Westminster Abbey, when they're grinning away at each other.
Matching for the Military17
One of the many things that Harry and William have in common is the fact that they've both spent time in the British military, so it's kind of sweet to see them both in uniform together here. When this photo was taken, Harry was still training to be a pilot -- just like his big brother has been in the past -- and they both looked happy to be spending the day together at this photo call.
This Sweet Moment18
In 2019, Will and Kate's official Kensington Royal Instagram account shared this photo in honor of Harry's birthday, and we just can't get over how adorable it is to see these two smiling at each other like this. This wasn't all that long ago, so it's totally possible that Harry and Will could end up getting their friendship back to where it used to be if they both wanted to commit to it.