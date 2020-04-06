Steal the Look: Kate Middleton's Most Powerful Suit Moments

Image: Danny Martindale/WireImage/Getty Images



Danny Martindale/WireImage/Getty Images Tucked into Kate Middleton's ever increasingly fabulous wardrobe -- ya know, the one with all those show-stopping glittery gowns, bespoke haute couture dresses, and a growing number of stylish wide-leg trousers? -- are some seriously kickbuttt suits. Suits that we may not be able to afford on our decidedly non-regal budget, but can emulate with a little ingenuity and a few taps on our mousepad. It's no surprise that Kate turns to suits when she's on some of her official events and outings. After all, next to pulling on a dress, what could be easier, more appropriate, and more comfortable than a nice suit that lets her bend, twist, and even hide whatever miniscule amount of belly fat or bloating she may have that day? Nothing.

Here's the great thing about how Kate Middleton wears suits. She apparently does it solely for the sake of having a little variety in her public style from time to time.

Kate doesn't appear to use them strategically to, say, let everyone know that she's in charge, or that she came to a particular meeting to throw her weight around and get everyone to fall in line -- or to seem taller and more imposing than people around her. (She stands at a way-above-average height of 5'9, so that's imposing enough!)

Nope, that's not how Kate seems to operate. She's a duchess. She'll one day be the Princess of Wales, and eventually, she'll be queen. She doesn't need a power suit to declare that. She just wants to look professional in as many different ways as possible, including by wearing a suit, usually with a skirt.

Like many other aspects of her wardrobe, her suit looks have evolved. When Kate first came upon the royal scene, they tended to be short, and worn with cute boots. She eventually started collecting some seriously sophisticated matching separates, made by everyone from Chanel, to Alexander MCQueen, Oscar de la Renta, and Rebecca Taylor.

With such a lineup of boldface fashion names, ya might be tempted to think that getting Kate's best suit looks is not going to happen, that it's just woefully out of reach. But we're here to tell ya -- and show ya -- that it's possible, and that we did it for ya, using some extensive research and a little imagination. Here are 10 of Kate's best suit looks and how to get them for less money than she'd likely spend on a blouse.

