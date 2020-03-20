Photo of Felicity Sparks Duggar Fan Debate About Who She Looks Like the Most

As the newest additions to the Duggar family continue to make their debuts and get older, it's only a matter of time before fans of the reality star family start playing the game "Who Does LO Favor?" ... and it looks like it's Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo's turn. Counting On fans are chiming in about Felicity Nicole and who the 18-month-old favors. Some say dad, but it looks like Jinger Duggar might get this victory.
-
Jinger's hubby, Jeremy Vuolo, took to Instagram to share a side-by-side photo of Felicity and himself when he was little.
"Yep, she’s a Vuolo!" Jeremy confidently declared in the caption.
Jinger and Jeremy welcomed Felicity on July 19, 2018. Shortly after giving birth, Jinger opened up about her birthing experience and how much it changed her and Jeremy's lives forever. "The moment I saw Felicity in Jeremy's arms, I melted," she gushed. "She is blessed to have such a remarkable father. He was right there beside me the entire time, giving me encouraging words to press on. There were several times I told him, 'It hurts so bad, I can't do it anymore.' And he'd say, 'I know it hurts, but you're stronger.' I could not have asked for a better partner."
-
Some are siding with Jeremy, declaring Felicity Vuolo does in fact favor her father more in the looks department.
We can definitely see it.
Aside from rocking similar hairstyles, there are some aspects of Felicity -- like her eyebrows, hair color, and eyes (at least in this photo) -- that one could say favor Jeremy more. While she does look a bit different from the photo of Jeremy shared of himself as a toddler, we definitely see dad today in this little one's looks.
-
-
Others, however, feel dad lost this battle.
... because Felicity definitely favors Jinger more.
"I totally see @jingervuolo ... Sorry @jeremy_vuolo," one fan wrote in response to Jeremy's photo.
"Nope she is a Duggar," adds another.
Can't say we disagree!
-
Can we just say it's a tie?
Depending on the photo, Felicity looks like she favors her mother ... or her father. For the sake of compromise, we'll happily say she looks like a wonderful mix of her mom and dad right now -- though we feel Jinger edges out Jeremy for the time being.
Kids' faces can change by the day, so who knows who she'll favor as she gets older.
-
-
Maybe the next baby will be the tiebreaker?
*Nudge-nudge, wink-wink*
(We had to throw that in there as the Jinger pregnant with baby No. 2 speculation doesn't seem to be going away.)
Share this Story