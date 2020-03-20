Photo of Felicity Sparks Duggar Fan Debate About Who She Looks Like the Most

"Yep, she’s a Vuolo!" Jeremy confidently declared in the caption.

Jinger and Jeremy welcomed Felicity on July 19, 2018. Shortly after giving birth, Jinger opened up about her birthing experience and how much it changed her and Jeremy's lives forever. "The moment I saw Felicity in Jeremy's arms, I melted," she gushed. "She is blessed to have such a remarkable father. He was right there beside me the entire time, giving me encouraging words to press on. There were several times I told him, 'It hurts so bad, I can't do it anymore.' And he'd say, 'I know it hurts, but you're stronger.' I could not have asked for a better partner."