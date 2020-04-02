Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Reportedly 'Terrified' of Potential Financial Problems

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's transition out of the royal family is now complete, but they may find it a little hard to move on entirely, if this report is true. Apparently, Meghan and Harry are "terrified" about paying for the Frogmore Cottage renovations that were done for them with the thought that they'd use the house as their full time home in the UK.... despite the fact that they offered to pay themselves.

  • Reportedly, Meghan and Harry are in a lot of debt. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Splash News

    Despite the fact that Meghan and Harry want to pave their own way in the world, they're having a little trouble starting out, according to what a royal insider told the National Enquirer (via Express), and having the renovations to pay for hanging over their heads is just making things worse.

    "This debt is a blow to their ambitious plan to become freewheeling billionaires in the world," the source said. "Meghan is terrified that her dreams of being a Hollywood queen will be destroyed by this financial nightmare and she is insisting that Harry make a move and resolve the crisis."

    • Advertisement

  • Harry is also struggling to find a job with a lack of real work experience. 

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    "The big problem is that Harry has no marketable skills, has never had a real job," the source added. "He does not have a university degree nor does he know a second language. He only has military training." 

    True, but... he's also been Prince Harry, for crying out loud. We'd say that definitely counts as work experience, and we can't see him in a traditional job, anyway. Wouldn't he have to find other ways to make money regardless, like through speaking engagements and leveraging his past as a member of the royal family? 

  • Now, all the financial stress is putting on a strain on Meghan and Harry's marriage. 

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Splash News
    "Harry has given up on real life for his rebellious American wife, but his sacrifice is exploding in his face," said the insider. "Their marriage is tense, they could be at a breaking point."

    We could definitely see where Meghan and Harry would be under more stress than usual these days, since they've been through a lot of life changes over the last few months... but we're not sure we're buying all this drama.

  • It's important to remember that Harry and Meghan are the ones who offered to repay the renovations in the first place. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Splash News

    Why would they have done that if they felt they couldn't swing it -- or if they didn't have a payment arrangement in mind? That's making us doubt this report a bit. 

    Of course, with the renovations at an estimated $3 million, that's a lot of money. But given that the couple has said that they still plan on using Frogmore Cottage as their residence during the time they do spend in the UK, it might be a worthy investment for them if they can figure it out. 

  • Fingers crossed everything's just fine between these two. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Splash News

    After all, leaving the UK was supposed to make their lives (and Archie's) better, not worse. But they've always done everything as a team so far, so we wouldn't be surprised if finances are just another one of those relationship and life hurdles they're clearing together, regardless of what some reports might say.

    We're rooting for them. They can do this! 

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement