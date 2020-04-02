Royal Fans Think Prince Harry Should Be Removed From the Line of Succession

A poll conducted by the Express reports that 9 out of 10 people think Harry should lose his place in line.

According to the site, respondents to the poll seem to believe that because Harry chose to step away from the family and move, he shouldn't still get to rule if it should ever come to it -- and Archie shouldn't, either, because he won't be raised in the UK and will likely be unfamiliar with the way things work by the time he's an adult.

These points definitely make sense, but again, it's unlikely Harry would ever be in a position to become king anyway.