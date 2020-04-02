Royal Fans Think Prince Harry Should Be Removed From the Line of Succession

Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP via Getty Images
Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially stepped down from the royal family and are getting comfy in their new home in Los Angeles, people are starting to wonder what comes next for them -- like Harry possibly ever ruling England, apparently. It sounds like people are debating if Harry should be removed from the line of succession, and the results are overwhelmingly leaning in one direction.
Right now, Harry is sixth in line for the crown.
A poll conducted by the Express reports that 9 out of 10 people think Harry should lose his place in line.
Who knows how Harry feels about it, though?
It's impossible to predict how the family will proceed.
All we can do is wait and see how things pan out.
