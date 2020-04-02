Royal Fans Think Prince Harry Should Be Removed From the Line of Succession

Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially stepped down from the royal family and are getting comfy in their new home in Los Angeles, people are starting to wonder what comes next for them -- like Harry possibly ever ruling England, apparently. It sounds like people are debating if Harry should be removed from the line of succession, and the results are overwhelmingly leaning in one direction.

  • Right now, Harry is sixth in line for the crown. 

    First up is Prince Charles, followed by Prince William and his children George, Charlotte, and Louis in that order. Next comes Prince Harry, and Archie is right behind him.

    Something absolutely tragic would have to happen for Harry to ever rule -- so the chances of him grabbing that crown are, fortunately, slim to none. But apparently, some people think he shouldn't even be in line for it at all.

  • A poll conducted by the Express reports that 9 out of 10 people think Harry should lose his place in line. 

    According to the site, respondents to the poll seem to believe that because Harry chose to step away from the family and move, he shouldn't still get to rule if it should ever come to it -- and Archie shouldn't, either, because he won't be raised in the UK and will likely be unfamiliar with the way things work by the time he's an adult.

    These points definitely make sense, but again, it's unlikely Harry would ever be in a position to become king anyway.

  • Who knows how Harry feels about it, though? 

    Obviously, he's decided that the royal life isn't him -- at least, not at the cost of what it's done to his wife and his family. He made the tough decision to walk away and do what's best, and we totally support him in that.

    But maybe the royal family as a whole now needs to take a look at things as they stand and make their own changes ... and that could include removing Harry and Archie from that line entirely.

  • It's impossible to predict how the family will proceed.

    After all, what we're watching happen in the UK right now is pretty much unprecedented. Harry and Meghan are paving their own way in the world, and months ago, we couldn't have imagined that it would come to this. But here they are, living in Los Angeles and working on their own projects, and as far as we can tell, neither of them have been happier than they are now in a long time.

    Go figure!

  • All we can do is wait and see how things pan out. 

    We're sure being part of his actual family is still very important to Harry, but where the official duties come in, we're not convinced he's totally tied to it. So maybe he wouldn't even be that bummed if he got cut out of the line of succession -- and then, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice would move on up. 

    We'll just have to wait and see. But hopefully, more information is coming soon. We're so curious! 

