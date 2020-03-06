New Details About Prince William & Kate Middleton's Past Breakup Are Rough

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Now that Kate Middleton and Prince William have been married with kids for so long, it's easy to forget about the little bit of drama they happened to have while they were just dating. But now, we're getting an inside look at what things used to be like between them. New details about Will and Kate's breakup have emerged, and wow ... this doesn't sound good.
-
Let's throw it all the way back to 2007, when this breakup happened.
-
Their split didn't last for long, though.
-
-
Reportedly, William was happy to have his freedom from Kate.
-
This isn't the first time we've heard something surprising about William lately.
-
-
Whatever happened in the past is in the past, though.
Obviously, Kate and Will are doing just fine these days, and it seems that's the way it's going to stay. Despite whatever the rumor mill churns out from time to time, of course, these two seem just as solid and stable as ever.
We're just glad that William's taste for "freedom" didn't end up lasting. We can't imagine what the world would be like if these two hadn't ended up together!
Share this Story