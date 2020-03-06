New Details About Prince William & Kate Middleton's Past Breakup Are Rough

Now that Kate Middleton and Prince William have been married with kids for so long, it's easy to forget about the little bit of drama they happened to have while they were just dating. But now, we're getting an inside look at what things used to be like between them. New details about Will and Kate's breakup have emerged, and wow ... this doesn't sound good.

  • Let's throw it all the way back to 2007, when this breakup happened. 

    Prince William, Kate Middleton
    Carl De Souza/AFP via Getty Images

    This was years before they'd have one of the most memorable royal weddings ever and before they'd welcome George, Charlotte, and Louis into their lives. Kate and Will were just a couple of kids who met in college and started dating, and then, they ended up going their separate ways. It made sense; given Will's royal life, they couldn't see each other that often, and we're sure the expectations were a lot of pressure on Kate, who hadn't grown up being royalty like he had. 

  • Their split didn't last for long, though.

    Kate Middleton, Prince William
    Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

    In fact, they were only broken up for about four months before they got back together, and less than four years later, they'd be engaged and start planning to spend the rest of their lives together. The rest is history! 

    But apparently, Will's reaction to being apart from Kate wasn't one of pure heartbreak, either ... at least, not according to this new intel.

  • Reportedly, William was happy to have his freedom from Kate. 

    Prince William
    Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

    According to Parade (via the Express), William took their breakup as a cue to get back to his partying ways, and he was spotted out at Mahiki nightclub in London, jumping on a table and yelling, "I'm free!"

    Well, color us surprised. The William we know and love today? Yeah, we can't picture that guy jumping on a table for any reason, let alone yelling about how he's free. Or even setting foot in a nightclub. But times were different then.

  • This isn't the first time we've heard something surprising about William lately.

    Prince William
    Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images

    In fact, earlier this week, another report surfaced, claiming that William and Prince Harry both have pretty hot tempers, which may have contributed to the fact that they're still feuding. We wouldn't have expected William to be anything but level-headed, so that reveal took us aback a bit.

    Of course, none of this stuff -- breakup related or otherwise -- has been confirmed, so it's important to take it all with a grain of salt. But still! 

  • Whatever happened in the past is in the past, though.

    Obviously, Kate and Will are doing just fine these days, and it seems that's the way it's going to stay. Despite whatever the rumor mill churns out from time to time, of course, these two seem just as solid and stable as ever.

    We're just glad that William's taste for "freedom" didn't end up lasting. We can't imagine what the world would be like if these two hadn't ended up together! 

