Kate Middleton Has a Special Bond With an Unexpected Member of the Royal Family

Neil Mockford/Getty Images
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Celebrities

kate middleton
Neil Mockford/Getty Images

It's no secret that Kate Middleton is one of the most likable members of the royal family -- to both the public and to other members of the monarchy. From her obviously solid relationship with Queen Elizabeth to her recently-revealed tight bond with Autumn Phillips, the Duchess of Cambridge seems to have won the hearts of everyone in Prince William's family. But, as it turns out, there's one person with whom Kate is particularly close

  • According to a new report, Kate shares a special bond with William's grandfather, Prince Philip. 

    kate middleton, prince william, prince philip
    Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    Speaking with the Express, body language expert Judi James noted that Kate seems to have a particularly good relationship with Prince Philip.

    After analyzing pictures from Trooping the Colour in 2017, James determined that Queen Elizabeth's husband is very fond of Kate.

    "These delightful poses suggest unexpectedly rich bonds between Kate and Prince Philip based on not just affection but also a shared sense of humor and fun," James noted. 

    • Advertisement

  • Here's the photo James is talking about. Pretty adorable, no?

    kate middleton, prince william, queen elizabeth, prince philip
    James Devaney/Getty Images

    Clearly, Kate and the Duke of Edinburgh get along extremely well. Look at how they're sharing a laugh!

    "Both royals tend to be fans of protocol at public events but Philip's animated chat here puts could have put them firmly on the naughty step, as judging from the poses of the rest of the group they are having a chat and a giggle during a fly-past,” noted James. 

    She also added: “Her dimpled smile and softened eye expression show genuine affection but her fully opened-mouth laugh suggests she's finding Philip's comments genuinely hilarious.”


  • Prince William's body language was analyzed, too -- and he didn't come off as being *quite* as relaxed as Kate. 

    kate middleton, prince william
    Karwai Tang/Getty Images

    According to James, Wills seemed somewhat guarded in the photos -- and with good reason. 

    “William previously got a telling off from his gran for bending with his son during a similar line-up," explained James. “There's a hint of wariness about his smile and self-protective fig-leaf hand positioning here that suggests he's not keen to repeat the experience by joining in the fun too wholeheartedly."

  • Kate also apparently has a knack for paying attention to others, including Prince Philip, while tending to her kids, as well. 

    kate middleton, prince william, prince philip
    Joe Giddens/Getty Images

    In reference to the Trooping the Colour photos, James said: "Kate was happy to give her attention to Prince Philip while still making sure her younger children were alright. Kate manages to control her two boisterous children with her hands while turning her head to pay full eye-attention to Philip."

    If that's not some mom stuff right there, we don't know what is!

  • With her easy-going nature and warm demeanor, it's no wonder Kate is beloved by all. 

    kate middleton, queen elizabeth
    Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

    Look at how Queen Elizabeth is looking at the duchess in this photo -- adorable!

    From her impressive athletic prowess to her incredible parenting skills to her apparent magnetism to anyone and everyone, it's obvious Kate Middleton is special. 

    Prince William, you're a very lucky guy. 

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement