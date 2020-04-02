Kate Middleton Has a Special Bond With an Unexpected Member of the Royal Family

According to a new report, Kate shares a special bond with William's grandfather, Prince Philip.

Speaking with the Express, body language expert Judi James noted that Kate seems to have a particularly good relationship with Prince Philip.

After analyzing pictures from Trooping the Colour in 2017, James determined that Queen Elizabeth's husband is very fond of Kate.



"These delightful poses suggest unexpectedly rich bonds between Kate and Prince Philip based on not just affection but also a shared sense of humor and fun," James noted.

