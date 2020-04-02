Baby Archie Will Miss Out on a Huge Royal Milestone This Summer

Splash News
Even though Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and baby Archie have stepped down from royal life in order to live more quietly -- and beachy -- in Los Angeles, the Sussexes were still slotted to attend a number of noteworthy royal events, including this year's Trooping the Colour. Trooping the Colour -- aka Queen Elizabeth's birthday celebration -- is always extra delightful for royal fans, because with each passing year, there's an adorable new royal tot waving to fans from the Buckingham Palace balcony.
Unfortunately, though, it was just revealed that Archie won't make his balcony debut this year after all.
-
Last year, Archie was too young for the festivities, but we DID get to see Prince Louis.
-
Making your Buckingham Palace balcony debut is kind of a royal rite of passage.
-
-
Archie was all set to do his thing this year, but now it's been cancelled.
-
However, there may be hope still!
The spokesperson for the palace also said that "a number of other options are being considered, in line with relevant guidance."
What does that mean?! Sounds like maybe something good, no?!
Although the royal family obviously isn't going to come together in person or ask throngs of crowds to gather, maybe they'll broadcast a Zoom meeting, featuring little Archie?
-
-
When will we get our next glimpse of Archie?
Share this Story