Baby Archie Will Miss Out on a Huge Royal Milestone This Summer

Even though Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and baby Archie have stepped down from royal life in order to live more quietly -- and beachy -- in Los Angeles, the Sussexes were still slotted to attend a number of noteworthy royal events, including this year's Trooping the Colour. Trooping the Colour -- aka Queen Elizabeth's birthday celebration -- is always extra delightful for royal fans, because with each passing year, there's an adorable new royal tot waving to fans from the Buckingham Palace balcony. 

Unfortunately, though, it was just revealed that Archie won't make his balcony debut this year after all.

  • Last year, Archie was too young for the festivities, but we DID get to see Prince Louis. 

    Sitting adorably in the Duchess of Cambridge's arms, Prince Louis stole the show, which, let's be honest here, is no easy feat when Prince George and Princess Charlotte are around. Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were both in attendance for the event, Archie stayed back with a caretaker. 

    We all missed him of course, but it was completely understandable given the fact that he wasn't even 2 months old.

  • Making your Buckingham Palace balcony debut is kind of a royal rite of passage.

    Historically speaking, the royal kiddos have always stolen the show on the balcony, despite it being a day to celebrate the Queen.

    Past highlights have included Princess Charlotte taking a quick tumble and needing to be comforted by her mom, and of course, Prince George's older cousin, Savannah Phillips, putting her hand over his mouth to "shush" the future king.

  • Archie was all set to do his thing this year, but now it's been cancelled. 

    Ugh!

    Given the current global situation -- and the fact that the queen is 93 -- this year's Trooping the Colour has been cancelled.

    According to the Express, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "In line with Government advice, it has been agreed that The Queen’s Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead in its traditional form." 

    Of course, this makes total sense, but it's a real bummer that we won't get to see Archie wave to the crowd. 

  • However, there may be hope still!

    The spokesperson for the palace also said that "a number of other options are being considered, in line with relevant guidance."

    What does that mean?! Sounds like maybe something good, no?!

    Although the royal family obviously isn't going to come together in person or ask throngs of crowds to gather, maybe they'll broadcast a Zoom meeting, featuring little Archie?

  • When will we get our next glimpse of Archie?

    To be totally honest, it definitely seems that we'll be seeing a lot less of little Archie now that Harry and Meghan live in Los Angeles and are no longer carrying out royal duties. 

    But! We certainly hope that we can catch a glimpse of him once in a while -- even if it's not with his cousins on the most famous balcony in the world. 

