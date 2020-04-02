15 Spring Fashion Tips We Can Learn From the Queen

Image: Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images



Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images Sure, we all talk a lot about how much we love Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's style choices, but there's one royal fashion icon we don't discuss nearly enough, and she's been around a lot longer than either of those ladies have. That's right, we're talking about Queen Elizabeth, whose outfits are consistently on point. And now that spring is here, it's truly the queen's time to shine, because in case anyone hasn't noticed, bright colors and pastels are kind of her thing. She wears these shades all year round, of course, but she never looks better than when she's all decked out in the perfect spring outfit as the warmer weather begins to roll in.

Of course, it's important to remember that Elizabeth has a bit more pressure to keep her fashion game up than the rest of us. Not only is she leading a country, but all eyes (and cameras) are on her every time she leaves her house. Still, she manages to knock it out of the park every time, with her endless collection of cheerful hats, floral patterns, coats, and other accessories that make us wish she could help dress us for spring, too.

Read on for all of the spring fashion tips we've gleaned from Elizabeth's wardrobe. She's spent actual decades leading the way when it comes to fashion, and there's no one we can learn more from about spring colors, outfits, and accessories than this regal lady herself. Some of her outfits might be a bit more formal and conservative than what we'd wear in daily life, but there are bits and pieces we can take from each of them to inspire our own closets, too.