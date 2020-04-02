15 Spring Fashion Tips We Can Learn From the Queen

Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Sure, we all talk a lot about how much we love Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's style choices, but there's one royal fashion icon we don't discuss nearly enough, and she's been around a lot longer than either of those ladies have. That's right, we're talking about Queen Elizabeth, whose outfits are consistently on point. And now that spring is here, it's truly the queen's time to shine, because in case anyone hasn't noticed, bright colors and pastels are kind of her thing. She wears these shades all year round, of course, but she never looks better than when she's all decked out in the perfect spring outfit as the warmer weather begins to roll in.
Of course, it's important to remember that Elizabeth has a bit more pressure to keep her fashion game up than the rest of us. Not only is she leading a country, but all eyes (and cameras) are on her every time she leaves her house. Still, she manages to knock it out of the park every time, with her endless collection of cheerful hats, floral patterns, coats, and other accessories that make us wish she could help dress us for spring, too.
Read on for all of the spring fashion tips we've gleaned from Elizabeth's wardrobe. She's spent actual decades leading the way when it comes to fashion, and there's no one we can learn more from about spring colors, outfits, and accessories than this regal lady herself. Some of her outfits might be a bit more formal and conservative than what we'd wear in daily life, but there are bits and pieces we can take from each of them to inspire our own closets, too.
Monochromatic Looks Are In1
Dressing all in one color might seem a little risky to some people, but Queen Elizabeth is living proof that it can definitely be pulled off -- as long as it's done the right way. Here, she's combined different shades of blue in her coat, hat, and other accessories in such a way that it all comes together quite nicely, and when doing this in bright, cheerful colors, it's a perfect look for spring.
Don't Underestimate a Matching Accessory2
Here, the queen is showing up for a garden party, dressed in a sunshine yellow from head to toe. And given how unpredictable spring weather can be (especially in the UK), we can tell she came prepared. One minute, it might be sunny while the next minute (a spring downpour starts happening), but this is why Elizabeth came equipped with an umbrella that obviously matched the rest of her outfit.
Florals Are Always Acceptable3
One of the best parts of spring -- besides the fact that it means an end to winter and cold weather -- is all the flowers that are blooming everywhere, and Queen Elizabeth is taking full advantage of that here. Florals are such a classic look that they never go out of style, so seeing her wearing a hat with faux flowers is just more proof that springtime fashion means never having enough flowers involved.
Wear as Much Pink as Possible4
Given that this photo of Elizabeth was taken while she was watching her horse compete in a derby, it goes without saying that a big hat was necessary. But what really stands out to us about this photo is all the pink she's wearing, which is a major win. Some colors seem especially tied to spring, and pink is one of them, so why not take the opportunity to sport as much of this happy color as possible?
The Brighter the Better5
We've seen Elizabeth shoot quite a few disapproving looks at people -- including her own family members -- over the years, but we never see her smile more than when she's wearing a brightly colored outfit. Spring is the perfect time to wear those bold, bright colors -- like this orange Elizabeth is wearing -- and it might be surprising how much It brightens up our mood and the world around us.
It's All About Pastels6
Want to go bright without going quite as bold as Elizabeth does from time to time? Here, she's demonstrating such a gorgeous way to wear pastels, which might as well be the official color family of spring time. Though the queen looks good in all colors (duh), she looks especially pretty in this pastel purple -- like she could walk right into an Easter party and be the best dressed one there.
Wear Patterns7
When it comes to fashion, patterns can be tricky. We don't want to wear anything that would be overwhelming or that would make it look like the clothes are wearing us instead of the other way around -- and we imagine that for Elizabeth, the pressure to look good in public is on even more. But here, she's demonstrating how to wear a small, bright pattern so perfectly in springtime.
Choose the Right Statement Piece8
Once again, Queen Elizabeth is here, wearing bright pink again -- one of the colors that looks best on her, if she wants to know our opinion. But the focal point of her outfit is obviously her hat, and the fact that it's covered in pretty flowers that immediately catch our eye when we look at her. Choosing a statement piece for an outfit can be a great way to bring a little "spring" into whatever we're wearing.
Carry a Bouquet9
Being that Elizabeth happens to be the queen of England and all, we're sure she's used to being handed flowers and all kinds of other gifts every time she makes a public appearance. But there's something super spring-like to carry those brightly colored bouquets around as an accessory. Okay, so it might not be the most functional addition to an outfit, but it sure is a very pretty one.
Wear the Right Shades10
This lady might be queen, but that doesn't mean she doesn't need a little sun protection for her eyes! And fortunately, she looks good wearing this accessory that is totally essential for the spring season. Not every pair of sunglasses looks good on everyone, though, so it's important to pick out the right size and shape for each of us, which Elizabeth certainly seems to have accomplished.
Don't Be Afraid to Wear White11
Even those of us who are careful to mind the "no white after Labor Day" rule are now officially in the clear to wear the color with abandon, and it can make a great addition to an outfit packed with spring-like pastel colors -- as the queen is doing here as she laughs it up with her son, Prince Charles. White can be risky, especially for those of us who are a bit messy, so a white hat like hers could be the perfect solution.
Pair Two Bright Colors Together12
It's hard to believe that this photo was taken almost ten years ago, because Queen Elizabeth doesn't look like she's aged a day since -- maybe because she hasn't let her wardrobe get boring? Pairing a neon pink with a neon yellow like this isn't something we'd normally think to do (especially not with such a loud pattern!) but Elizabeth is proving that it can be done and look super good.
Wear a Sparkly Brooch13
For those of us in the younger crowd, wearing a brooch might be something we haven't considered. After all, if we're wearing t-shirts and leggings most days, it would be pretty out of place. But wearing a sparkly, eye-catching brooch with a fancier spring outfit can't be underestimated. After all, look how much it adds to Elizabeth's pretty blue outfit.
Accessorize With a Headscarf14
Another accessory that doesn't get its due: The headscarf. Of course, scarves are usually reserved for winter, but these lighter, brightly colored options like the one the queen is wearing is actually a really good choice for spring, too -- especially on a day that might be a bit rainy or windy. Who's going to turn down the chance to optimize their outfit and protect their hair at the same time?
Never Underestimate a String of Pearls15
Elizabeth is almost never seen without her trademark string of pearls, and it's easy to see why. It pulls every outfit together, no matter what she happens to be wearing, proving that we all need a staple piece like this in our wardrobes. We could all take a lesson of adding pearls or a similar low-key necklace to our spring outfits -- and nobody has to know if the pearls aren't real like Elizabeth's, either!