Royal Expert Reveals How Kate Middleton Juggles #MomLife While Working From Home

When Kate Middleton and Prince William shared photos with the world recently of them (chicly) working at home, royal fans considered it a gift. Never before had the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ever been so candid on Instagram, but now, the royal gods are doing us one better. A royal expert recently went through photos of the duchess's home office with a fine-toothed comb, and, using context clues, determined that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis all hang out in there. 

Let's discuss. 

  • The second photo of the two the Cambridges shared shows off the duchess's wildly soothing home office. 

    (Which, for the record, was devoid of any wires, save for the one from the land line she was speaking on. Wills, take note.)

    After seeing the gorgeous photo, a royal expert determined that Kate's home office clearly lends itself to all three of her children -- George, Charlotte, and Louis -- being able to spend time in there as she works.

  • Speaking to Fabulous Digital, the royal expert said that Kate's office is "very family-friendly."

    "The comfy pink club chair in Kate's study is placed near her window seats, which are above the covered radiators pipes," the source said. "They have made-to-measure cushioning for visitors and the children after school who watch mummy at work."

    The source also noted that the "office has been designed so that the children can come in and out." 

    "It is comfortable and not stuffy," the unnamed insider added.

  • The many books spotted in Kate's office were telling as well. 

    According to the palace insider, Kate’s inbox trays are handmade from Nepal, and the books on her desk are a collection of Penguin Clothbound Classics, which include Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility and Middlemarch by George Eliot.

    Even though Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis may be too young still for the classics, it's been well-documented that reading to their kids is incredibly important to both William and Kate. 

    In addition to William revealing while in Wales recently that he often reads his kids "Room on the Broom," Kate was spotted buying books for her children in London a few weeks ago. 

  • As for Prince William's office? Well, it's not quite as family-focused. 

    Even though there's no doubt that William is a super hands-on dad, from the looks of things, his office is a no-kid zone. 

    "William’s room is rather more utilitarian and blokey than Kate’s," the source said. "He has a leather topped desk with a traditional Chinese porcelain lamp complete with tangled wires and cables. There are no female touches in his study.”

    We could so see Louis getting into that mess of cables in William's office.

  • The Cambridges aren't currently at Kensington Palace, where the photos were taken. 

    The family of five are spending time at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk as they shelter in place. Although William and Kate both likely have offices there as well, we're guessing everything is family-focused for them these days since they're homeschooling their children, just like everyone else now. 

    Hopefully, they're hanging in there. Working from home, homeschooling George and Charlotte, and chasing after little Louis sounds like no joke!

