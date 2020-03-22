Royal Expert Reveals How Kate Middleton Juggles #MomLife While Working From Home

The second photo of the two the Cambridges shared shows off the duchess's wildly soothing home office.

(Which, for the record, was devoid of any wires, save for the one from the land line she was speaking on. Wills, take note.)

After seeing the gorgeous photo, a royal expert determined that Kate's home office clearly lends itself to all three of her children -- George, Charlotte, and Louis -- being able to spend time in there as she works.