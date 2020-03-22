Royal Expert Reveals How Kate Middleton Juggles #MomLife While Working From Home

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
When Kate Middleton and Prince William shared photos with the world recently of them (chicly) working at home, royal fans considered it a gift. Never before had the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ever been so candid on Instagram, but now, the royal gods are doing us one better. A royal expert recently went through photos of the duchess's home office with a fine-toothed comb, and, using context clues, determined that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis all hang out in there.
The second photo of the two the Cambridges shared shows off the duchess's wildly soothing home office.
(Which, for the record, was devoid of any wires, save for the one from the land line she was speaking on. Wills, take note.)
After seeing the gorgeous photo, a royal expert determined that Kate's home office clearly lends itself to all three of her children -- George, Charlotte, and Louis -- being able to spend time in there as she works.
Speaking to Fabulous Digital, the royal expert said that Kate's office is "very family-friendly."
"The comfy pink club chair in Kate's study is placed near her window seats, which are above the covered radiators pipes," the source said. "They have made-to-measure cushioning for visitors and the children after school who watch mummy at work."
The source also noted that the "office has been designed so that the children can come in and out."
"It is comfortable and not stuffy," the unnamed insider added.
The many books spotted in Kate's office were telling as well.
As for Prince William's office? Well, it's not quite as family-focused.
The Cambridges aren't currently at Kensington Palace, where the photos were taken.
