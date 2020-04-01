Prince William & Prince Harry's Secret 'Tempers' Reportedly Contributed to Their Fallout

We've been hearing a lot about Prince William and Prince Harry's reported feud that led to the end of their brotherly relationship as we know it, and now, we may have a little more insight into what happened behind the scenes. Reportedly, William and Harry both have quite a temper (and always have), so there's a good chance neither of them have been able to keep a level head when it comes to their recent arguments.

  In a 2018 biography about Prince Charles, author Robert Jobson wrote about Harry and William's tendency to anger. 

    Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, Prince William
    “The level of belligerence Charles has encountered from his sons has shocked the Prince, as both boys have, on occasion, challenged him," Jobson wrote in his book, according to the Express -- and he even added that the brothers had “alarming and irrational mood swings and temper[s] impossible to deal with.”

    Well, if this is true, it could definitely contribute to things going downhill between William and Harry so quickly over the last couple of years.

  A source even told Jobson that their temper is something they got from mom Princess Diana. 

    Prince Harry, Prince William
    “In that aspect of their nature, both princes are very much like their mother," the insider said. “They both have quite extreme mood swings, just as Diana did. She could be your best friend one minute and the next your worst enemy.”

    Yikes. Arguing with one person who has a temper is bad enough, but two people having mood swings arguing with each other? That sounds like something that could quickly get out of hand.

  Reportedly, Will is the one who has the worst temper of the two. 

    Prince William, Kate Middleton
    "William has even been known to speak firmly in his father's face ... reminiscent of his mother's hot temper which Charles had to deal with on a regular basis during their marriage," Jobson wrote in his book.

    This is surprising to hear, given that both Harry and William have always seemed so level-headed in public. Of course, they're probably on their best behavior when the world is watching, but we've seen nothing to confirm their tempers ourselves, so it's important to take this intel with a grain of salt.

  All we know for sure is that things certainly haven't been the same between William and Harry for a long time. 

    Prince Harry, Prince William
    Some reports have blamed Harry's relationship with Meghan for the rift, whereas others have claimed that William really isn't taking well to Harry stepping down from royal life. Even Harry himself has admitted that he and William are simply on different paths in their lives right now.

    But we'd hate to think of them having a truly vicious argument. They used to be so close!

  Hopefully, we'll see these brothers in action again someday. 

    Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, Prince William
    We hate that they're not as close as they once were, but they've both gone through a lot of changes in their adult lives (especially recently). If they needed space from each other, they've certainly got it -- a whole ocean's worth now that they're living on different continents.

    Maybe being apart will really help them put things in perspective. We have faith that they can be friends again someday, even if "someday" ends up being a really, really long time from now.

