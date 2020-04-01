Prince William & Prince Harry's Secret 'Tempers' Reportedly Contributed to Their Fallout

“The level of belligerence Charles has encountered from his sons has shocked the Prince, as both boys have, on occasion, challenged him," Jobson wrote in his book, according to the Express -- and he even added that the brothers had “alarming and irrational mood swings and temper[s] impossible to deal with.”



Well, if this is true, it could definitely contribute to things going downhill between William and Harry so quickly over the last couple of years.