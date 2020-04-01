Prince William & Prince Harry's Secret 'Tempers' Reportedly Contributed to Their Fallout

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
We've been hearing a lot about Prince William and Prince Harry's reported feud that led to the end of their brotherly relationship as we know it, and now, we may have a little more insight into what happened behind the scenes. Reportedly, William and Harry both have quite a temper (and always have), so there's a good chance neither of them have been able to keep a level head when it comes to their recent arguments.
In a 2018 biography about Prince Charles, author Robert Jobson wrote about Harry and William's tendency to anger.
A source even told Jobson that their temper is something they got from mom Princess Diana.
Reportedly, Will is the one who has the worst temper of the two.
All we know for sure is that things certainly haven't been the same between William and Harry for a long time.
Hopefully, we'll see these brothers in action again someday.
