New Details on Meghan Markle's Pre-Royal Life Just Emerged & They're Not Flattering

Meghan Markle
Even though Meghan Markle was famous before she and Prince Harry got together, there's still a lot we don't know about this lady -- but that might all be about to change. Someone who knew her from her days of living in Toronto and starring on Suits is sharing inside information about Meghan's pre-Harry life, and let's just say that it skews a bit negative.

Then again, Meghan's no stranger to getting negative press. 

  • Meghan's former friend and society columnist Shinan Govani is opening up about what she was like back then. 

    Meghan Markle
    According to Govani, Meghan is a bit polarizing -- people who know her well are either super big fans of hers or don't like her at all, and it doesn't sound like there's much room for feelings in between.

    "Those who knew Meghan best are often the most agnostic," Govani shared, adding, "‘She is like liquorice. You either love her or you don’t’ is how someone who once moved in the same circles as her memorably put it."

  • Govani went on to say that Meghan's used to picking up and moving. 

    Meghan Markle
    This may have helped her move to the UK and adapt to becoming part of the royal family before moving back to Canada and then Los Angeles after she and Harry made the choice to step down from their positions as senior royals. 

    Govani wrote:

    "Something that has stayed with me, especially post-Megxit, is that Meghan is no stranger to picking up and reinventing herself, be it in Argentina, Canada, the UK, or now, LA. Both a go-getter as well as a shape-shifter, she returns now with more social mojo than she could have ever imagined then."

  • He also said she's always wanted to be an influencer. 

    Meghan Markle
    Knowing that Meghan had her blog, the Tig, as well as her own active Instagram account, this isn't surprising -- she wouldn't be the first celebrity to have projects of her own that she wanted to promote. 

    "To be perfectly frank, we did not pay her much attention," he wrote. "She was just there. Charming, sure, if a little coquettish, with one eye on being an ‘influencer’." 

    We'd definitely say she's reached influencer status for being part of the royal family for sure. 

  • Govani also pointed out at how good Meghan was at immersing herself in the Toronto social scene. 

    Meghan Markle
    "What has always struck me is how deft she was at immersing herself in Toronto’s social circuit -- unlike the vast majority of actors in town, who usually keep to themselves or their fellow actors," he wrote. "No, there she was, on the scene. Showing up at galas. A fixture at shindigs. And making contacts that continue to have social clout: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, for one, and his wife, Sophie." 

    Knowing Meghan, we're not surprised one bit. She's always been super friendly -- why wouldn't she want to make an impact while she could?

  • A lot has changed in Meghan's life since then, though. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    It seems like another lifetime that Meghan was starring on Suits before she'd met Harry -- is she really the same person now that Govani is describing? 

    As far as the Meghan we know and love today goes? She seems to be focused on her family and her charitable projects, and from what we can tell, she truly seems to be using her influence for good. There's likely a lot more positive to come from her now that she's finding her footing in LA, and we can't wait to find out what that might be. 

