Baby Archie Is Reportedly Having FaceTime Dates With Friends

Right now, Meghan and Harry are holed up in their home, like a lot of us, and they're all about Archie.

"Like many parents, they are focused on Archie and their family as well," a source close to the couple told E! News. "They are trying to make the best of it and are enjoying all the time together as a family."



For those of us who are self-isolating, staying at home isn't necessarily the most fun thing in the world ... but it is giving us a chance to hang with the fam, like Meghan and Harry are doing.