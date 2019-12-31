Baby Archie Is Reportedly Having FaceTime Dates With Friends

It's not every day that we get a new update on Archie, but that just means that when we do find out what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's little guy is up to, it's definitely worth the wait. So what's he doing now? Apparently, Archie is FaceTiming with friends now that he and his parents are getting settled in Los Angeles, which is pretty much what the rest of us have been doing these days, too.

  • Right now, Meghan and Harry are holed up in their home, like a lot of us, and they're all about Archie.

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie
    Toby Melville/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

    "Like many parents, they are focused on Archie and their family as well," a source close to the couple told E! News. "They are trying to make the best of it and are enjoying all the time together as a family."

    For those of us who are self-isolating, staying at home isn't necessarily the most fun thing in the world ... but it is giving us a chance to hang with the fam, like Meghan and Harry are doing.

  • Archie's still getting his socialization on. 

    According to the insider, Archie seems like he's already a social butterfly, and so far, he's been "loving doing FaceTime playdates with other small children they have in their lives." We wonder if he's had the joy of taking part in a Zoom meeting with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis yet?! 

    Even though these times are uncertain and scary, right now, their little guy "brings a great deal of joy" into their lives. So sweet!

  • It's hard to believe that Archie is almost a year old. 

    Meghan Markle, Archie, Prince Harry
    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    In a little over a month, he'll be celebrating his first birthday -- and it sounds like his parents already have big plans for how they want to celebrate his special day. After all, a first birthday only comes once! 

    Reportedly, Archie will have two birthday parties, with one being held in Canada and one in UK. That way, the Queen can be involved. Sounds like they have a lot of fun in their future this summer.

  • In the meantime, it sounds like Meghan and Harry have plenty to keep them busy. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    Now that their transition out of life as senior royals is officially complete -- and so is their move to Los Angeles -- Meghan and Harry have shared that they're dedicating themselves to their patronages, as well as putting together their own non-profit organization. 

    Between their work and caring for Archie, who we're sure keeps them on their toes, it appears even spending time in isolation is pretty busy for them.

  • Here's hoping the updates on Archie keep coming.

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Dominic Lipinski/AFP via Getty Images

    It still feels like yesterday that Meghan and Harry were announcing that their son had entered the world, and now, he's about to become a legit toddler? We can hardly believe it. This kid has grown so fast -- and it's kind of hard to believe how many things have changed in the year since he was born.

    Fingers crossed for new photos and updates on this little one soon.

