Baby Archie Is Reportedly Having FaceTime Dates With Friends

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
It's not every day that we get a new update on Archie, but that just means that when we do find out what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's little guy is up to, it's definitely worth the wait. So what's he doing now? Apparently, Archie is FaceTiming with friends now that he and his parents are getting settled in Los Angeles, which is pretty much what the rest of us have been doing these days, too.
Right now, Meghan and Harry are holed up in their home, like a lot of us, and they're all about Archie.
Archie's still getting his socialization on.
According to the insider, Archie seems like he's already a social butterfly, and so far, he's been "loving doing FaceTime playdates with other small children they have in their lives." We wonder if he's had the joy of taking part in a Zoom meeting with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis yet?!
Even though these times are uncertain and scary, right now, their little guy "brings a great deal of joy" into their lives. So sweet!
It's hard to believe that Archie is almost a year old.
In the meantime, it sounds like Meghan and Harry have plenty to keep them busy.
Here's hoping the updates on Archie keep coming.
