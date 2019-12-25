Prince William & Kate Middleton's Homeschooling System Sounds Pretty Solid

Splash News
As the case is for every parent in the world these days, Prince William and Kate Middleton have currently been faced with the task of homeschooling two of their three children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, while they shelter in place. And like many parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are both still working right now, so balancing their royal obligations with educating their littles ones can be a bit of a task. However! William and Kate seemed to have a figured out a system.
Of course they have, right?
-
Even though they're both very busy, William and Kate have decided to share in the homeschooling duties.
A palace insider recently told The Sun: "For Kate and William, like any other parent, one of the main priorities for them right now is helping to keep a settled home-environment for their children. That’s why they have both been keeping very involved in helping George with his work."
The source then added, that while Charlotte and Louis don't have quite as vigorous a schedule as their older brother, William and Kate are still making sure they've got plenty of engaging activities, as well.
"They've been putting on lots of activities for Charlotte as well as making time for play with Louis," they said.
-
Of course, every operation needs a leader ...
... And that leader apparently is Kate.
Surprised? Yeah, neither are we.
“Kate is leading on most of the teaching. She spends time every day doing something with them," the source said, but added: “But William is also rolling up his sleeves and getting stuck in as well. They’ve both found the experience hugely rewarding but it has underlined to them the amazing job our teachers do.”
Amen to that!
-
-
Given Prince William's current aspirations, it's understandable that he would play second fiddle to Kate on the homeschooling front.
Recently, it was reported that, in addition to working behind the scenes to ensure everyone in the UK has access to tools that will help their mental well-being, the Duke of Cambridge is also contemplating putting himself on the front lines of the current global crisis as an ambulance paramedic.
"William has been seriously considering returning as an air ambulance pilot to help," a source close to the royal family told The Sun recently. "He knows the whole country is doing its bit and he wants to help. But it's complicated as he was originally grounded from the job so that he could become a senior working royal."
So yeah, we'll give him a pass on the distance learning thing.
-
Additionally, the duke is, essentially, leading the royal family as they navigate this tricky new situation.
With Queen Elizabeth likely in lockdown until at least May and Prince Charles' current diagnosis, it's been reported that it's up to William -- as the healthiest direct heir to the throne -- to lead the UK during this delicate time.
"William knows the burden of responsibility is on his shoulders at the moment but it is weight he is happy to carry," a source told The Sun. "He wants to help lead a crusade against the virus and support all the amazing people, especially in the NHS, are working so hard to defeat it. Prince Charles is also keen to get back and support the fight in the weeks ahead."
-
-
They may not have the ideal schedule, but it certainly sounds like William and Kate have a pretty good system down right now.
Kate may be taking the reins when it comes to homeschooling, but William obviously isn't leaving it all up to the duchess -- even as he takes on more work responsibilities.
They make a good team, those two. No doubt about it, one day they'll make a perfect king and queen. How lucky the UK is to have them.
