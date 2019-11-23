Matt Roloff Defends Himself After Being Accused of 'Pushing' Amy Off the Farm

We've seen this tension play out on the show as Amy and Matt have discussed the fate of the farm on more than one occassion. "I just want to see motion. It doesn't have to be one big wrestling match, it can be done ..." Matt once told Amy during a past episode.

At one point, Matt considered selling his portion of the farm, but it was ultimately Amy who decided to go. "Since the divorce, I'm looking at my house differently," Amy revealed during a previous season about the possibility of leaving Roloff Farm. "I have to consider the possibility of needing to move off the farm. I want to be prepared if that day were to come."

"What kind of leads me to the thought of moving off the farm is that a major thing broke, and that was the marriage," she continued. "I think that was the strength of everything we've done here. If losing the farm meant this family further distanced themselves, then that would be sad I think. But I don't think losing the farm will change the family dynamics."

