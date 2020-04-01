Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's New Home May Have a Strong Tie to Princess Diana

Diana apparently liked Malibu because it allowed her a sense of privacy she hadn't experienced anywhere else.

And on that same token, that's precisely why Harry and Meghan are interested in the location, as well. (Understandable!) In a 2007 interview with ABC, Diana's longtime butler Paul Burrell said: “A lovely house ... saw all the plans for it. It was going to be in Malibu."

"She said, 'This is our new life, just won't it be great, think of the lifestyle the boys -- nobody's judgmental here in America, you don't have the class system, you don't have the establishment,'" Burrell claimed.

The home apparently had five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a guest house, swimming pool, tennis court, and private beach -- sounds like a pretty good place to hunker down.

