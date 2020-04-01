Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's New Home May Have a Strong Tie to Princess Diana

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
While Prince Harry may be leaving the UK, he's certainly not leaving behind any ties to his late mother, Princess Diana. Even though Harry and Prince William were raised by their doting mum in Britain, a new report claims the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new home in LA may have a very strong connection to Princess Diana indeed.
According to 'The Sun,' Harry and Meghan may move to the exact location Princess Diana once eyed.
Diana apparently liked Malibu because it allowed her a sense of privacy she hadn't experienced anywhere else.
Harry & Meghan, not surprisingly, have plans to set up shop in an equally swanky home.
When Harry and Meghan first announced they were leaving royal life, their reasons for doing so were obvious.
We're not going to lie and say we won't miss seeing Meghan and Harry on the balcony of Buckingham Palace or at other royal functions.
