Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's New Home May Have a Strong Tie to Princess Diana

While Prince Harry may be leaving the UK, he's certainly not leaving behind any ties to his late mother, Princess Diana. Even though Harry and Prince William were raised by their doting mum in Britain, a new report claims the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new home in LA may have a very strong connection to Princess Diana indeed. 

  • According to 'The Sun,' Harry and Meghan may move to the exact location Princess Diana once eyed. 

    Sources say Harry and Meghan are keen to find a private, beach-front home in Malibu, where they can raise their adorable son Archie in peace.  Interestingly, Malibu is the exact location Princess Diana reportedly contemplating moving to with her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, before they both tragically died in a Paris car crash -- and she wanted to take William and Harry with her. 

  • Diana apparently liked Malibu because it allowed her a sense of privacy she hadn't experienced anywhere else. 

    And on that same token, that's precisely why Harry and Meghan are interested in the location, as well. (Understandable!) In a 2007 interview with ABC, Diana's longtime butler Paul Burrell said: “A lovely house ... saw all the plans for it. It was going to be in Malibu." 

    "She said, 'This is our new life, just won't it be great, think of the lifestyle the boys -- nobody's judgmental here in America, you don't have the class system, you don't have the establishment,'" Burrell claimed.

    The home apparently had five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a guest house, swimming pool, tennis court, and private beach -- sounds like a pretty good place to hunker down. 

  • Harry & Meghan, not surprisingly, have plans to set up shop in an equally swanky home. 

    It would be hard to find a bad place to live in Malibu, but according to reports, the Sussexes are planning on going all-in on their new home. Not long after news broke that Harry and Meghan were house-hunting in Malibu (randomly, by Caitlyn Jenner), details about their potential home started being reported on -- and, trust us, they're nothing to scoff at!

    The home is supposedly a few miles south from where Princess Diana was once hoping to move, and it features a tennis court, pool, and 10 bedrooms. It was previously owned by Baywatch star David Charvet and his wife, Brooke Burke.

  • When Harry and Meghan first announced they were leaving royal life, their reasons for doing so were obvious. 

    In addition to the relentless British media, which never gave Meghan a fighting chance, the couple clearly wants to raise Archie in a more private and down-to-earth environment -- something that's impossible to do within the institution of the royal family. 

    While Harry, Meghan, and Archie may never be left alone completely, spending time in a more secluded area -- with a beach! -- will certain do wonders for their well-being. 

  • We're not going to lie and say we won't miss seeing Meghan and Harry on the balcony of Buckingham Palace or at other royal functions.

    And it's certainly a little depressing to think about the fractured relationship Harry seems to have with other members of the royal family right now, mostly his brother, Prince William. However, the Sussexes need to do what's best for themselves, as well as their little boy. And it goes without saying that Princess Diana would whole-heartedly agree. 

