Royal on the Rise: 20 Things to Know About Princess Eugenie

Image: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse



Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse We've always been fascinated with all things that have to do with the royal family, but there are certain members who get a lot more attention than others. It seems like there's unlimited information out there about Prince William and Kate Middleton -- and especially about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry these days -- but what about the less high profile members? After all, Will and Harry aren't Queen Elizabeth's only grandchildren, and there are other royals out there, like Princess Eugenie, who definitely deserve our attention ... especially since she's one of the most laid back and interesting members of the fam.

While all of the branches of Elizabeth's family tree follow royal traditions and etiquette to a certain extent, it seems that Eugenie might be the most relatable (and therefore "normal") royal -- at least, so far. Not only does she work her own job and have a career separate from what her family does, but she also has an Instagram account and is more free to share personal aspects of her life, something that Kate and Meghan haven't really been able to do.

Read on for everything royal family fans need to know about Princess Eugenie. Not only is she a regular fixture at every major event, but there's also the potential there for her to get more and more involved publicly with the family now that Meghan and Harry have officially stepped down. We could end up seeing a lot more of her in the future, and from what we know about her, we hope that we do get to.

She's a pretty cool lady!