20 Reasons Meghan Markle's Exit Is a Blow to the Royal Family

It's official. As of April 1, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are no longer working, senior members of the royal family. The announced in January that they would be moving out of the UK and stepping back from the monarchy. Just a few short months later, it's over for good. And #Megxit, as it's been called, is a huge blow to the royal family for so many reasons.
Many of those reasons are political. The monarchy may not have any real power over the people of the UK and the commonwealth, but they have a lot of public sway. Losing two members of the royal family shifts the monarchy's dynamic in a significant way, and Meghan and Harry's loss will be felt in a number of categories.
The sudden announcement that they were leaving caught everyone off guard, including the Queen, who rushed to put out a statement about the complicated nature of this exit and how negotiations were still underway. Eventually everyone seemed to come to some sort of agreement that included a farewell tour for Meghan and Harry and then a quiet retreat to private life.
It's worth noting that Meghan didn't just show up and drag Harry away from royal life. He made the choice to leave just as much as his wife did, if not more so. No blame should be placed on either one for wanting to get away from the negative press and the pressures of royal life.
Still, the spotlight isn't leaving the couple any time soon. People will want to see how the monarchy adjusts in the months ahead and if it can hold up under the pressure of such a prominent duo leaving it behind. Kate Middleton may step up into the hole left by Meghan, and she already seems poised to excel. But, still, these are challenging times for the royal family for these 20 reasons.
The Other Royals Have More Work1
Right now, the UK monarchy only has a handful of working royals. William and Kate's kids are too young to do official duties, Prince Phillip recently retired, and Prince Charles is currently out of commission. Without Meghan and Harry to share the load, the other family members will have to do a lot more events and tours to pick up the slack. It's going to quickly get exhausting.
The UK is Losing Its Second Most-Popular Royal2
In 2019, Prince Harry was voted everyone's second favorite royal right behind the Queen herself. Now, it was of course also Harry's decision to step back from royal life -- Meghan didn't force him to do anything. But it's a big blow to the monarchy's morale that such a beloved member of the royal family will no longer be present at royal functions or even in the country at all.
The Monarchy Was Already So Slimmed Down3
As Vanity Fair reported, Prince Charles had already slimmed down the monarchy by quite a bit beginning in 2012. That's when it was decided that only core royals like William, Kate, Harry, himself, Camilla, the Queen, and Prince Phillip would really represent the face of the monarchy. Now Harry and Meghan have left a gaping hole in an already small group of people. Charles never planned for this to happen.
The Monarchy Looks Unorganized4
Meghan and Harry's Instagram announcement about their decision to leave their senior royal positions was very unusual. It prompted a quick response from Buckingham Palace that tried to downplay things as being in the "early stage." But all these conflicting messages really did was confuse people and make the royal family look disorganized. Their internal struggle was playing out right in the public eye.
People May Now Blame the Royals5
It doesn't make the monarchy look good that Meghan didn't even last two years as part of the royal family. The couple's speedy and unprecedented exit makes it seem as though it was so unbearable to be royals that they simply had no choice but to cut and run without really even seemingly clearing things up completely with the Crown. That's a hard PR nightmare for the monarchy to work through.
It Pulls Harry and William Further Apart6
Ever since Harry and Meghan first split from Kensington Palace, there have been rumors that William and Harry were not on good terms. Now the tension between them has reportedly multiplied with Harry "choosing" Meghan over his brother, and leaving William and Kate with the lionshare of the royal work. It's going to be awfully hard to fix a seemingly damaged relationship from across an entire ocean.
Meghan & Harry's Mere Existence Will Overshadow the Royals7
It's been reported that Meghan and Harry will still travel back to the UK from time to time. Any time they do, all the focus will be on them and it will be a media zoo. Conversely, any time they're not at a major royal event -- like the balcony for the Trooping the Color, for example -- their absence is likely to be mentioned. Whether they're there or not, they'll continue to pull focus from the rest of the royal family.
The Monarchy May Lose the Sussex Fans8
The Sussex Royal Instagram account has over 11 million adoring followers, and some of the fans may feel like their beloved couple was slighted by the royal family and had no choice but to leave to gain some independence. Those fans could turn on the monarchy in support of Meghan and Harry, which could in turn hurt the royal family's public image.
The Royals' International Reach May Shrink9
The Queen is not just Queen of England. She presides over the commonwealth of many countries including Canada, Australia, and more. Members of the royal family are expected to tour these countries every once in a while, and Meghan and Harry were key parts of that initiative. With three children of their own, William and Kate can't be expected to do all that traveling alone. As such, many places used to seeing a royal presence may get skipped down the road.
They've Chosen a Non-Commonwealth Country to Live in10
At first, the Sussexes were planning to split their time between Canada and the UK. But Meghan and Harry recently relocated to Los Angeles, California, where Meghan's mother lives. America is not one of the commonwealth nations, while Canada is. The Queen probably felt better about Harry at least being in Canada if not England. But now he's in the United States instead.
Meghan Was Helping the Monarchy Modernize11
Meghan broke a lot of ground in her short time as a royal family member. She wasn't afraid to show affection for her husband in public, she demanded things like her birth be a private matter, and she was open and honest about her struggles. For the monarchy to survive, it needs to grow and change. Meghan was helping usher in a new era, but sadly now that era is coming to an abrupt halt.
People are Losing Important Representation on a Global Scale12
As David Kaufman wrote for the New York Post, many biracial people finally felt seen by the royal family when Meghan joined. For once, the monarchy was starting to reflect the actual citizens it represents. During their international trips, people who looked just like the princess got to see themselves represented by her. People will always look up to her no matter where she goes, and it's certainly not Meghan's job to make the monarchy more diverse, but the people are losing out in a big way with her stepping back from such a powerful position where she could have continued to do so much good.
The Royals Need Meghan's Work Ethic13
Express reported that Meghan's work ethic will be one of the most-missed things about her. She genuinely cared about what she was doing for the causes and charities she supported. As royal contributor Omid Scobie said, "It is really about doing the work, keeping in touch with the charities in between these engagements. It's that work ethic that will really leave a huge void in the Royal Family."
What About All the Sussex-Championed Causes?14
And speaking of those causes and charities that Harry and Meghan supported, what's to come of them now? There have been reports that Harry plans to continue supporting some of his prime causes, but it seems unlikely that he and Meghan can shoulder the full charity workload they did as full-time working royals. Perhaps those causes left behind will be folded into the other royals' commitments.
But it's a concern for sure.
The Sussexes' New Charity May Pull Focus Away From Royal Charity Work15
Harry and Meghan are already planning on starting their own charity, but because they're no longer doing it under the tightly scheduled royal umbrella, they may have conflicts. Perhaps Meghan will pick a cause close to what Kate is already doing and split focus from fans. Or maybe Harry will show up at an event on the same day his dad does a separate event. Guess which one the press is more likely to cover? When they all worked together, events were spaced out accordingly to give each its moment in the spotlight. This new situation seems sticky to say the least.
William & Kate Are Extra Isolated Now16
Pretty much no one in the world can relate to being a royal except other royals. And since the Queen, Prince Phillip, Prince Charles, and Camilla are all much older than William and Kate, they pretty much only ever had Prince Harry as someone their age who also understood. When Meghan came along, she became another person who got it. But then they left, and now William and Kate are more isolated than ever.
The Press May Come for the Other Royals Now17
There's no denying that the British media was particularly cruel to Meghan. Now that she's no longer around, that vitriol may make its way over to William, Kate, or anyone else in the royal family. That's not to say that Meghan should have stayed to deflect and absorb hate, just that it wouldn't be unprecedented for the media scrutiny of the remaining royals to further intensify. There's less of them to report on now, and so the press can stay more on top of the ones who are left.
Meghan's Activism Was Diana-Level Important18
All of the royals work hard to uplift important causes, but there's a reason that Meghan was getting so many Princess Diana comparisons. Meghan was really getting to the heart of issues of gender, race, and equality with her charity work, and it reminded many of how groundbreaking Diana's own advocacy work was. Meghan will continue supporting causes in her new foundation, but some of her work may go unnoticed without the royal platform.
Other Royals May Want to Follow Suit19
One of the biggest problems with Harry and Meghan's unprecedented departure is that it may encourage other young royals to do the same. Being in the monarchy comes with a lot of rules and regulations. Who would want to be part of that? What if Princess Charlotte and Louis grow up and decide they also don't want anything to do with the royal family? The monarchy could eventually shatter.
It Hurts on a Personal Level20
There are a lot of political reasons why the royal family would be sad to see Meghan and Harry go, but first and foremost it must also be sad for the royals to see members of their own family move so far away. The Queen is a proud grandmother, Prince Charles spent a lot of time with his son, William and Harry used to be so close, and everyone seemed fond of Meghan. On a personal level, they will likely be sorry to see them go simply as anyone would be of their family members.