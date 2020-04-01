20 Reasons Meghan Markle's Exit Is a Blow to the Royal Family

Image: Splash News



Splash News It's official. As of April 1, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are no longer working, senior members of the royal family. The announced in January that they would be moving out of the UK and stepping back from the monarchy. Just a few short months later, it's over for good. And #Megxit, as it's been called, is a huge blow to the royal family for so many reasons. Many of those reasons are political. The monarchy may not have any real power over the people of the UK and the commonwealth, but they have a lot of public sway. Losing two members of the royal family shifts the monarchy's dynamic in a significant way, and Meghan and Harry's loss will be felt in a number of categories.

The sudden announcement that they were leaving caught everyone off guard, including the Queen, who rushed to put out a statement about the complicated nature of this exit and how negotiations were still underway. Eventually everyone seemed to come to some sort of agreement that included a farewell tour for Meghan and Harry and then a quiet retreat to private life.

It's worth noting that Meghan didn't just show up and drag Harry away from royal life. He made the choice to leave just as much as his wife did, if not more so. No blame should be placed on either one for wanting to get away from the negative press and the pressures of royal life.

Still, the spotlight isn't leaving the couple any time soon. People will want to see how the monarchy adjusts in the months ahead and if it can hold up under the pressure of such a prominent duo leaving it behind. Kate Middleton may step up into the hole left by Meghan, and she already seems poised to excel. But, still, these are challenging times for the royal family for these 20 reasons.