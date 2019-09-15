Even in Recovery, Prince Charles Refuses to Abandon Harry & Meghan

Nicole Fabian-Weber
One of the biggest questions surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's break-away from royal life has been: How will they make their money? And, more specifically (and more recently), people have been wondering who is going to foot the bill for their security team, which, let's face it, they still need. When the Sussexes first relocated to Canada, it was met with ire from locals who thought their tax dollars may be going towards protection for the (former) royals. They've since left Canada for Meghan's hometown of Los Angeles, and now we know exactly who's paying for the Sussexes' US security

  • None other than Prince Charles. 

    Yep, Harry's father, who recently fell ill, but is in recovery, is reportedly supplying his son, along with Meghan and Archie, with security in the United States. And the cost? 

    Drum roll, please ...

    About $2.5 million a year. That's some serious protection right there. While it may seem like a lot, really, you can put a price on feeling safe, can you?

  • The couple's security in America was recently brought to the forefront after it was revealed that they moved to Los Angeles. 

    After the president publicly announced that the couple "must pay" for their own security, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said that "privately funded security arrangements have been made.”

    And apparently, those security arrangements are coming from the Duchy of Cornwall, the private estate where Prince Charles receives his annual income. 

    "Charles has agreed to pay a ‘private contribution’ to the Sussexes," a source told the Daily Mail. "It will not be revealed how much and what that is used for, but it is believed to be around £2 million [under $2.5 million].” 

  • There's definitely some gray area in terms of the length of this agreement, though. 

    Speaking to the Daily Mail, the source also pointed out that the "Prince of Wales does not have an infinite amount of money.” To that point, though, the insider also revealed that the future king's annual income from his private estate is around $26 million.

    Seems like enough to be able to spare some change, no?

  • There's no way the palace is going to comment on this one. 

    Not only is it a weird subject that will almost surely incite comments about the Sussexes' financial situation, Buckingham Palace recently issued a statement, saying, point blank, that they're no longer going to discuss the goings on of Harry and Meghan

    "Effective March 31, 2020, no other Royal communications representatives act on behalf of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, including Palace spokespeople, Household representatives nor Royal sources," a statement from the palace read. "Going forward, Buckingham Palace will no longer comment/guide on Sussex related enquiries."

    Boom, done. 

  • If Charles is in fact paying for the Sussexes' security, it is a *little* awkward. 

    After all, it was reported that Prince Charles was "incandescent with rage" after Harry and Meghan told him they were leaving the royal family. Also, it's recently been said that said royal exit was done over email

    Of course, what exactly goes on behind closed doors we'll never know. So in that case we're just going to go ahead and assume that everything is A-OK between Charles and his son and daughter-in-law. 

