Even in Recovery, Prince Charles Refuses to Abandon Harry & Meghan

The couple's security in America was recently brought to the forefront after it was revealed that they moved to Los Angeles.

After the president publicly announced that the couple "must pay" for their own security, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said that "privately funded security arrangements have been made.”

And apparently, those security arrangements are coming from the Duchy of Cornwall, the private estate where Prince Charles receives his annual income.

"Charles has agreed to pay a ‘private contribution’ to the Sussexes," a source told the Daily Mail. "It will not be revealed how much and what that is used for, but it is believed to be around £2 million [under $2.5 million].”