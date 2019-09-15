Even in Recovery, Prince Charles Refuses to Abandon Harry & Meghan

Splash News
One of the biggest questions surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's break-away from royal life has been: How will they make their money? And, more specifically (and more recently), people have been wondering who is going to foot the bill for their security team, which, let's face it, they still need. When the Sussexes first relocated to Canada, it was met with ire from locals who thought their tax dollars may be going towards protection for the (former) royals. They've since left Canada for Meghan's hometown of Los Angeles, and now we know exactly who's paying for the Sussexes' US security.
None other than Prince Charles.
Yep, Harry's father, who recently fell ill, but is in recovery, is reportedly supplying his son, along with Meghan and Archie, with security in the United States. And the cost?
Drum roll, please ...
About $2.5 million a year. That's some serious protection right there. While it may seem like a lot, really, you can put a price on feeling safe, can you?
The couple's security in America was recently brought to the forefront after it was revealed that they moved to Los Angeles.
There's definitely some gray area in terms of the length of this agreement, though.
There's no way the palace is going to comment on this one.
If Charles is in fact paying for the Sussexes' security, it is a *little* awkward.
After all, it was reported that Prince Charles was "incandescent with rage" after Harry and Meghan told him they were leaving the royal family. Also, it's recently been said that said royal exit was done over email.
Of course, what exactly goes on behind closed doors we'll never know. So in that case we're just going to go ahead and assume that everything is A-OK between Charles and his son and daughter-in-law.
