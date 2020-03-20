Prince William May Go Back to a Dangerous Job While Kate Stays Home With the Kids

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images
As we are all self-isolating to do our part to help this global health crisis end as quickly as possible, it sounds like Prince William is trying to figure out what he can do, too, but his contribution seems a bit riskier. Reportedly, William is considering returning to work as an air ambulance pilot while wife Kate Middleton stays home with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis ... and of course, this could end up being dangerous for him.
It's been a long time, but Will's worked as a pilot before.
Reportedly, William is willing to return to being a pilot if it means helping his country.
Will feels called to be of service more than ever because of his family's personal ties to this illness.
If William did want to come back, it sounds like he'd be welcomed with open arms.
"As he knows well, we have an air ambulance service here in London," said Garrett Emmerson, the head of the London Ambulance Service. “I know he would be welcome there any time."
So now, the question is whether this will actually end up happening. It wouldn't be surprising if William jumped back into service, but we do have to wonder what it would mean for Kate and the kids.
Meanwhile, it sounds as if Will and Kate are working hard at home.
They've recently relocated to Anmer Hall in Norfolk with their kids, where they can be a bit less exposed to germs, and now, it appears they're both staying in as much as possible while still tending to their royal duties -- which appears to be their plans for the immediate future.
Here's hoping that if Will does return to his post as a pilot, he'll keep us updated. We just want him and his family to stay safe!
