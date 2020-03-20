Prince William May Go Back to a Dangerous Job While Kate Stays Home With the Kids

Reportedly, William is willing to return to being a pilot if it means helping his country.

"William has been seriously considering returning as an air ambulance pilot to help," a source close to the royal family told the Sun about William's intentions. "He knows the whole country is doing its bit and he wants to help. But it's complicated as he was originally grounded from the job so that he could become a senior working royal."

Given Prince William's sense of duty to his family and his country, we're not surprised to hear this one bit.