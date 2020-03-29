Buckingham Palace Severs Its Last Ties to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images
We knew that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have finished up the last of their official royal duties, but somehow, this update really makes their exit real. It's official: The palace will no longer comment on Meghan and Harry, severing what seems to be their very last tie to the royal family. We knew this was coming, but it's still so surreal seeing these two strike out on their own...
Buckingham Palace released one final statement on Meghan and Harry this week.
The statement went on to say that Harry and Meghan are focused on their patronages at this time.
It seems like these two have plenty keeping them busy in this new stage of their lives.
Now, we expect to hear plenty about what Will and Kate are up to instead.
We've already seen the palace share plenty about what Kate and Will are doing during this global health crisis, and we expect that won't change -- if anything, we'll probably hear more about what they're doing, along with their kids, George, Charlotte, and Louis.
We're not going to complain about more Queen Elizabeth updates, either. She's a truly adorable monarch, and we don't mind catching a glimpse at her corgi figurine collection every now and then!
And as for Meghan and Harry? Well, we doubt they'll fade into the background.
