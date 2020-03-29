Buckingham Palace Severs Its Last Ties to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

"Effective March 31, 2020, no other Royal communications representatives act on behalf of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, including Palace spokespeople, Household representatives nor Royal sources," the statement from the palace read, according to Town & Country. "Going forward, Buckingham Palace will no longer comment/guide on Sussex related enquiries."



Meghan and Harry's transition is now complete, so it makes sense -- it's still a bit crazy to see it in writing, though. They're still family, after all!