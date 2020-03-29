Buckingham Palace Severs Its Last Ties to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth
John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

We knew that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have finished up the last of their official royal duties, but somehow, this update really makes their exit real. It's official: The palace will no longer comment on Meghan and Harry, severing what seems to be their very last tie to the royal family. We knew this was coming, but it's still so surreal seeing these two strike out on their own... 

  • Buckingham Palace released one final statement on Meghan and Harry this week. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Karwai Tang/WireImage

    "Effective March 31, 2020, no other Royal communications representatives act on behalf of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, including Palace spokespeople, Household representatives nor Royal sources," the statement from the palace read, according to Town & Country. "Going forward, Buckingham Palace will no longer comment/guide on Sussex related enquiries."

    Meghan and Harry's transition is now complete, so it makes sense -- it's still a bit crazy to see it in writing, though. They're still family, after all!

  • The statement went on to say that Harry and Meghan are focused on their patronages at this time.

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

    "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend the next few months focusing on their family and continuing to do what they can, safely and privately, to support and work with their pre-existing charitable commitments while developing their future non-profit organization," the memo said.

    This has been the plan all along, so no surprises there. Still, this all feels so... final. They're completely separate entities now.

  • It seems like these two have plenty keeping them busy in this new stage of their lives. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Samir Hussein/WireImage

    Not only are they working on building up their new non-profit, but they also happen to have a busy baby boy at home (hi, Archie) who is turning one in about a month -- and as if that's not enough, they just relocated to Los Angeles. Getting settled into a new home in a new country while wrangling a toddler has to be no joke!

    Seems like Meghan and Harry have plenty to keep them busy for now. 

  • Now, we expect to hear plenty about what Will and Kate are up to instead. 

    We've already seen the palace share plenty about what Kate and Will are doing during this global health crisis, and we expect that won't change -- if anything, we'll probably hear more about what they're doing, along with their kids, George, Charlotte, and Louis

    We're not going to complain about more Queen Elizabeth updates, either. She's a truly adorable monarch, and we don't mind catching a glimpse at her corgi figurine collection every now and then!

  • And as for Meghan and Harry? Well, we doubt they'll fade into the background.

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    Even if the palace isn't commenting on them anymore, we assume they have their own representation in the works who will fill us in on what they're up to -- if they don't make a new Instagram account and start doing it themselves.

    They may not be official royals anymore, but Meghan and Harry still exist... albeit on a different continent. And with their big plans for the future, we can't see them going anywhere anytime soon. 

