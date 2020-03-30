Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's New Life in the US: Everything We Know

Nicole Pomarico
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially started this new (and less royal) chapter in their lives, what are they up to these days? After their move to Los Angeles, we finally have a bit of an update on what Meghan and Harry's life in the US is like, and even though they may have relinquished their senior royal duties, it sounds as if they're still finding plenty of ways to keep busy. 

  • The number one priority for Meghan and Harry going forward? Their charities. 

    A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan recently told Elle: "the duke and duchess remain committed and supportive to their patronages and will continue to work closely with them." 

    For Harry, that means the Invictus Games (which has been postponed until 2021) -- along with Sentebale and Rhino Conservation Botswana -- and for Meghan, the Association of Commonwealth Universities, the National Theatre, Smart Works, and Mayhew. 

    Sounds like plenty to keep them both busy!

  • They're also going forward with establishing their own nonprofit organization. 

    In fact, earlier this week, they announced in an email that they'd hired Catherine St. Laurent as their chief of staff, and they sound excited to move forward with things.

    Their email said:

    "We are proud to be joined by Catherine St-Laurent in this next chapter with us. Her leadership and proven track record working within two organizations that have tremendous impact in the world -- the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Pivotal Ventures -- make her an incredible asset and we are excited to have her on our team.”

  • Harry and Meghan are also not looking for any extra attention during this time. 

    Their spokesperson added that Meghan and Harry would prefer for people to focus their attention on the current global health crisis and not what they've been up to these days. But let's face it:  People can think about more than one thing at a time, and we have a feeling the curiosity around what this couple's life is like in America is here to stay -- regardless of what else might be going on in the world.

    Especially because they're not going to be updating us with new Instagram stories every day!

  • They also relinquished their royal Instagram account this week. 

    On Monday, Meghan and Harry said goodbye to Instagram -- which we kinda expected, given that they're no longer going to be using "Sussex Royal" in their branding -- but hopefully, they'll have an account of their own soon. 

    "Thank you to this community -- for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!" Meghan and Harry wrote.

  • Whatever's next for Meghan and Harry, we need to know. 

    Things have changed so quickly for them and their family over the past few months, and we have a feeling the changes are just getting started. Hopefully, they'll find a way to update us in this new chapter of their lives -- whether it's on a new Instagram account or with a different platform entirely.

    It appears they're off to a good start when it comes to their goals of living independently from the royal family, though. They're definitely going to accomplish some amazing things.

