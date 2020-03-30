Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's New Life in the US: Everything We Know

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially started this new (and less royal) chapter in their lives, what are they up to these days? After their move to Los Angeles, we finally have a bit of an update on what Meghan and Harry's life in the US is like, and even though they may have relinquished their senior royal duties, it sounds as if they're still finding plenty of ways to keep busy.
The number one priority for Meghan and Harry going forward? Their charities.
They're also going forward with establishing their own nonprofit organization.
Harry and Meghan are also not looking for any extra attention during this time.
They also relinquished their royal Instagram account this week.
On Monday, Meghan and Harry said goodbye to Instagram -- which we kinda expected, given that they're no longer going to be using "Sussex Royal" in their branding -- but hopefully, they'll have an account of their own soon.
"Thank you to this community -- for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!" Meghan and Harry wrote.
Whatever's next for Meghan and Harry, we need to know.
