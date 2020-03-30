Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's New Life in the US: Everything We Know

The number one priority for Meghan and Harry going forward? Their charities.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan recently told Elle: "the duke and duchess remain committed and supportive to their patronages and will continue to work closely with them."



For Harry, that means the Invictus Games (which has been postponed until 2021) -- along with Sentebale and Rhino Conservation Botswana -- and for Meghan, the Association of Commonwealth Universities, the National Theatre, Smart Works, and Mayhew.

Sounds like plenty to keep them both busy!