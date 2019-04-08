Jessa Duggar's 'Popcorn Stringing' Post of Her Kids Has Fans Worried About Their Safety

When we say folks love coming for the Duggar family for the craziest (and sometimes silliest) of reasons, please believe us. Although the reality star family has stepped in it a number of times -- regarding controversies and "did they just say that?" moments -- it seems critics are just looking for a way (and reason) to get in their feelings. Case in point: Jessa Duggar's kids craft post she recently shared has people side eyeing the Counting On star out of concern for her children's safety.
(And we thought Jill Duggar's "quarantine date night" photo backlash was extra.)
Jessa shared how her family is passing the time while practicing social distancing that includes popcorn.
... lots of popcorn.
"Singing and popcorn stringing," Jessa wrote in her Instagram post, sharing video of her children singing a hymn while making popcorn necklaces and beards. With so many families stuck inside the house during this new normal, we'll take any ideas to pass that time to keep our children entertained.
For the most part, Duggar fans enjoyed seeing Jessa and hubby Ben Seewald's kids enjoying their time together.
They all look like they're having a blast!
Spurgeon, 4, looks happy, Henry, 3, can't stop talking about his popcorn beard (too cute!), and newest addition, daughter Ivy Jane, 10 months, looks happy to be hanging out with her big brothers.
So adorable!
Others, however, are worried about Spurgeon, Henry, and Ivy's safety.
Given popcorn stringing often involves a craft needle of some sort, some Counting On fans are questioning if it's a good idea for Jessa Duggar to do this project with her little ones -- and possibly allow them to use such a tool by themselves. Although there's nothing wrong with expressing concern over the well-being of a child, maybe, just maybe, we can give this mama the benefit of the doubt that she's protecting her kids from harm.
This isn't the first time Jessa Duggar is being called out for a parenting decision.
Who else remembers Jessa posting "dangerous" photos of her boys playing in the back of a pickup truck to prove that people need to calm down? Those pics from last year came after the Counting On star shared a photo of her sons with a shopping cart that had people worried. Again, people can express concern -- like if a parent is driving a vehicle with a child not strapped in -- but sometimes, we need to just chill out with jumping to conclusions so quickly.
It likely won't be the last.
Considering Jessa and Ben just got a new playset in their backyard, we can only imagine the hoopla it's going to spark, resulting in people giving their two cents when it wasn't requested. Basically, chill out, people.
We all have more important things to focus on during this time. Just look at Jessa's post as a fun craft opportunity the kiddos can try.
