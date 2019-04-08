Jessa Duggar's 'Popcorn Stringing' Post of Her Kids Has Fans Worried About Their Safety



jessaseewald/Instagram

When we say folks love coming for the Duggar family for the craziest (and sometimes silliest) of reasons, please believe us. Although the reality star family has stepped in it a number of times -- regarding controversies and "did they just say that?" moments -- it seems critics are just looking for a way (and reason) to get in their feelings. Case in point: Jessa Duggar's kids craft post she recently shared has people side eyeing the Counting On star out of concern for her children's safety.

(And we thought Jill Duggar's "quarantine date night" photo backlash was extra.)