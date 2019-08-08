Kate Middleton's Ringless Hand Ignites Royal Fan Speculation



Splash News

When Kate Middleton and Prince William share ultra-private photos from their own home with the public, it's a given that royal fans are going to look at every last detail in the pics, hoping to gain a little more insight into the Cambridges' lives. And look they did when William and Kate shared their work from home photos on Instagram recently!

The biggest takeaway from eagle-eyed royalphiles who scanned the Cambridges' photos with a fine-toothed comb? That Kate Middleton isn't wearing her engagement ring these days. And yep, there are theories as to why.