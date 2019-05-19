The Cambridge Kids Are Having a Blast in Isolation After Leaving Kensington Palace

Splash News
Despite their normally super polished and professional images, Prince William and Kate Middleton have broken their typical protocols lately by sharing very candid bits of their family. In one Instagram post, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge gave fans a peek inside their current work from home situation (which, needless to say, is far different from most people's), and in another they shared an incredibly sweet video of their three children. But images aside, we haven't heard much about how the Cambridges are faring these days in this strange new world -- until now, that is.
(Spoiler alert: The kids are having a blast.)
Sources told the Sun recently that William and Kate's children are thoroughly enjoying the extra time they have with their parents.
Currently, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their brood have escaped life at Kensington Palace to stay at Anmer Hall, their country home on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. "Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are now relishing their freedom in the spacious gardens of Anmer Hall," the insider revealed.
And naturally, the duchess is making sure all three of her kids get plenty of fun, hands-on learning time.
"Climbing frames, a climbing wall and swings are a big part of the Cambridge outdoors activity scene, and Kate will do pond dipping and note-taking to log what they have spotted," the source continued, adding that "birdwatching with binoculars is another favorite of the kids."
Sounds pretty idyllic if you ask us.
It's no secret that spending time outdoors with her children is massively important to Kate.
On many occasions, the Duchess of Cambridge has offered up tidbits about how she prioritizes spending time in nature with her children. In addition to creating the Back to Nature Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019 -- something that was designed to facilitate families connecting with each other and the outdoors -- Kate Middleton has also revealed that her children love planting trees with their grandfather, Prince Charles, and that finding spiders in the yard is a family hobby.
Although William and Kate are no doubt getting in quality time with their kids, it isn't all backyard fun for the Cambridges right now.
The duke and duchess are hard at work these days, both meeting with people on the front lines and working to ensure everyone in the UK has access to resources for their mental well-being during this anxious time. In addition to sitting down with National Health Service workers recently, William and Kate have also been busy making phone calls and having virtual meetings from home.
Over the weekend, it was revealed that they're working with the charity Mind to ensure everyone is able to maintain "good mental well-being" at this time.
They may have responsibilities most people don't right now, but we're pretty sure William and Kate are ensuring their kids feel happy and safe these days.
Whether they're running around in their -- let's face it -- massive garden with each other, reading books before bed with Prince William, or cooking in the kitchen with Kate, there isn't a shadow of a doubt that George, Charlotte, and Louis are enjoying the extra time they have with their parents.
Enjoy it, guys, because (hopefully!) it won't last long.
