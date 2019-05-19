The Cambridge Kids Are Having a Blast in Isolation After Leaving Kensington Palace



Splash News

Despite their normally super polished and professional images, Prince William and Kate Middleton have broken their typical protocols lately by sharing very candid bits of their family. In one Instagram post, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge gave fans a peek inside their current work from home situation (which, needless to say, is far different from most people's), and in another they shared an incredibly sweet video of their three children. But images aside, we haven't heard much about how the Cambridges are faring these days in this strange new world -- until now, that is.

(Spoiler alert: The kids are having a blast.)