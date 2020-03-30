Harry & Meghan Officially Part Ways With Their Royal Instagram Account

Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images
We knew it was only a matter of time before Harry and Meghan officially stepped away from things attached to their once royal titles ... but we had no idea today would be that day. It's official: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are done with their royal Instagram account. To say it's a bittersweet moment would be an understatement, as we're happy for their next chapter but sad to say goodbye.
-
Harry and Meghan took to their Sussex Royal Instagram one last time to thank their fans for their support.
-
"As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile," their statement reads.
-
-
"What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe ..."
-
As sad as this departure is, the best is yet to come.
-
-
We truly wish these two nothing but the best!
Share this Story