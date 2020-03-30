Harry & Meghan Officially Part Ways With Their Royal Instagram Account

Harry and Meghan took to their Sussex Royal Instagram one last time to thank their fans for their support.

Us Weekly notes this is Meghan and Harry's last post on their Sussex Royal Instagram account.

Their farewell message comes roughly one year since their very first Instagram post on April 2, 2019. "'Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal.'- Harry & Meghan" the caption read.