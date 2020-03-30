Harry & Meghan Officially Part Ways With Their Royal Instagram Account

Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images
Tanvier Peart
Celebrities

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

We knew it was only a matter of time before Harry and Meghan officially stepped away from things attached to their once royal titles ... but we had no idea today would be that day. It's official: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are done with their royal Instagram account. To say it's a bittersweet moment would be an understatement, as we're happy for their next chapter but sad to say goodbye.

  • Harry and Meghan took to their Sussex Royal Instagram one last time to thank their fans for their support.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Sussex Royal Instagram farewell
    sussexroyal/Instagram

    Us Weekly notes this is Meghan and Harry's last post on their Sussex Royal Instagram account. 

    Their farewell message comes roughly one year since their very first Instagram post on April 2, 2019. "'Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal.'- Harry & Meghan" the caption read.

  • "As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile," their statement reads.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
    Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

    "Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference -- as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line -- together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise," Harry and Meghan continued.

    (We're already sad ...)

  • "What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe ..."

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
    Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    "As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute," they continued.

    Earlier this year, Meghan and Harry revealed they're stepping down as royals -- that is, senior members of the royal family. Though many might argue the writing of their plans to leave was on the wall, it's still a tough pill to swallow. Just a couple of weeks ago, Harry and Meghan completed their farewell tour as their duties came to an end. They now reside in California (close to Meghan's mom and family) after a brief stay in Canada since making their way across the pond.

  • As sad as this departure is, the best is yet to come.

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
    Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    "While you may not see us here, the work continues."

    Meghan and Harry continued in their final Instagram statement:
    "Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!

    Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another.

    Harry and Meghan"

  • We truly wish these two nothing but the best!

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
    Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

    With this trio (we can't forget about little Archie!) now living in the United States, something tells us we might be seeing more of them -- especially because of a little thing called paparrazi that's all over California. With Meghan working on her first post-royal gig, and plans for Archie's first birthday coming to light, we have a feeling we're going to see more updates from Harry and Meghan soon.

    Wonder if these two are going to get separate social accounts.

