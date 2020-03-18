Queen Elizabeth Accidentally Becomes a Meme in Epic Royal Pic

Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images
A lot is going on in the royal family right now as the thing that shall not be named spreads across the UK, but here's something a little lighter for those of us who could use a laugh. The royal family accidentally created a meme when they posted a health update involving Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth on their official Instagram account last week.
... and we simply cannot get over it.
It all started when the Royal Family Instagram account made this post:
"The Queen held her weekly Audience with the Prime Minister today by telephone. Her Majesty -- pictured this evening at Windsor Castle -- has held a weekly Audience with her Prime Minister throughout her reign," the caption read.
It's (obviously) meant to show Queen Elizabeth and Boris checking in with each other while keeping their distance, but come on -- this has meme written all over it, and people just couldn't get enough.
Followers immediately pointed out exactly how meme-like this post was.
The people don't lie: The meme practically makes itself. We do love everything about that photo, not just the layout of it. The fact that they're both using phones with cords (wow, that takes us back), and seeing the corgis in the background of the photo of Elizabeth. It all lends itself perfectly to becoming an internet sensation.
Again, we totally get this was not the original intent of the post, but ... it happened anyway.
Others see it as more of a caption contest.
We know they're talking about the pandemic, but let's be honest, the way this photo is edited, it looks like they could be talking about anything. We've never met the Queen, but we have a feeling she's probably a very sassy, straightforward lady. What we wouldn't give to hear what she could be telling Boris in any other situation!
And on a phone with a cord ... can't get over it. There are people in this world who have never even used one of those, but Queen Elizabeth keeps it old school.
Last week, we found out that Boris has tested positive for the disease.
He's not the first high-profile person in the UK to receive the diagnosis. In fact, Prince Charles has also tested positive, and obviously, the disease itself (and its symptoms) are no laughing matter.
But as far as we know, the Queen is safely quarantining away at Windsor Castle, protecting herself from exposure. So far, she seems to be in good health, even though two people she works closely with are suffering from the thing that shall not be named.
In all seriousness, we hope the family is staying safe and healthy.
This is a scary time for so many people, and for the virus to have hit so closely to home for the royals has to be pretty intense. We're truly sending Charles (and Boris) all the healing vibes, and hoping the Queen continues to stay safe.
But we definitely have to thank them for the laugh at a time when we could really, really use it.
Let the memes begin!
