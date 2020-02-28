Jinger Duggar Cannot Escape Rumors She's Pregnant Again

When it comes to the Duggars, pregnancy rumors are a dime a dozen, and lately, they're all centered on Jinger Duggar. After she may have hinted that she and husband Jeremy Vuolo are expecting baby number two last week, fans are more convinced than ever that she's pregnant after a new video of the reality star surfaced.
The speculation is getting serious!
-
Last week, Jinger apparently let a very telling hashtag slip, indicating that she could be pregnant.
When she shared this video of her and her daughter, Felicity, playing "He's Got The Whole World in His Hands" on the piano, Jinger used the hashtag "#healthyfitpregnancy." She deleted it later, and it seemed to be a slipup, but fans had already seen it before she managed to edit her caption.
It's not clear yet if it was an accidental paste from someone's post or if Jinger accidentally spilled the beans too early, but now, we may have another clue on our hands.
-
In a new video from the official 'Counting On' Facebook page, Jinger and Jeremy talked about their social distancing experience.
She and Jeremy talked about how they've been handling staying inside and keeping Felicity entertained, and fortunately, it sounds like their daily routine hasn't been changed too much. They're keeping busy and spending quality time together, and it seems Felicity's at an age where she's a lot of fun to hang out with (if a bit mischievous).
-
-
But some fans were't necessarily paying attention to the video so much as they were paying attention to how Jinger looked.
-
Some fans think that Jinger might be holding off on an announcement because Joy-Anna just shared that she is pregnant.
"If she is, I wonder if she waited and is waiting to announce so that Joy gets some time being the only officially pregnant sister," wrote one commenter. "If Jinger had announced before Joy, people would have talked about how now there are two Duggars pregnant."
That makes sense, especially given that Joy-Anna's last pregnancy ended in a stillbirth last year. They should each get their own time to shine, and if Jinger is pregnant, of course she shouldn't announce the news 'til she's ready.
-
-
Nothing's official until Jinger shares the news ... if there's news to share.
For now, it's probably better to respect her privacy. Having a baby is such a personal thing, and everyone should get a chance to share the news when and how they choose to.
In the meantime, we'll just keep watching Instagram for new videos and photos of Felicity, who seems to be growing like a weed these days. If and when she ever becomes a big sister, we know she'll be the most adorable one.
Share this Story